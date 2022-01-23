Sunday, January 23, 2022  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > News

PM Imran Khan takes live calls from public

Answers questions on inflation, health cards

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking calls from the public to answer all their queries in ‘Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam’. Pakistanis can dial 051-9224900 and talk to him.

He started the event by speaking that he wanted to address the queries of citizens twice a month. “Technically, I should be answering these questions in Parliament. But there’s an NRO [Opposition] crowd sitting there that interrupts and creates a ruckus.”

He said Pakistan is the name of a great dream. Ideological leader Allama Iqbal had a dream to see the whole world and understand what a real Islamic state is.

“When I wrote an article on the Islamic welfare state, people said that I am hiding behind religion. Let me make it clear that a man like me did not need to get involved into politics because Allah has given me everything.”

The premier said If people look at the manifesto of PTI 25 years ago, it was clearly written that the ideology was Islamic welfare state which was based on the state of Madinah, so far he has been saying the same thing.

The first caller, a woman from Rawalpindi, asked the PM he was aware of the rising inflation in the country. “Kya hum ab ghabra sakte hain?she asked.

The premier replied that it is a global phenomenon and it’s not just Pakistan suffering from it.

He said there were two reasons of inflation: When PTI came into power, it received a current account deficit which was about $20 billion. This means all the pressure came on the rupee so the inflation jacked up as the value of rupee depreciated.

He pointed out that Pakistan imports oil and because of this electricity, transport and other commodities have become expensive.

The opposition and media have claimed that the country’s economy has been destroyed. “Yes, there is inflation and we are working on bringing the prices down. Despite this, World Bank’s figures show poverty has actually decreased because Pakistan’s GDP increased by 5.37%.

The story is being updated

