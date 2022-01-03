PM Imran Khan launches Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum on Monday in a bid to eliminate regulations delaying trade and investment between the two countries.

At the inauguration ceremony in Islamabad, the premier said that in the last three years, one problem that has been recurring is that even though incentives are given to Chinese companies to relocate, the time taken in the implementation of projects is a lot.

"This gap disincentivises investors in China and businesses in Pakistan," he remarked. "Our focus should be on facilitating investments and we need your feedback on how this can be done."

The PM stressed that a country can't grow until and unless its exports increase. "If you look at countries that have grown in the last few years, such as China, you will see they have made exports their national priority. Even in Turkey, President Erdogan drafted a plan to increase exports which eventually boosted the economy in the country."

He said that the PTI government has aligned its objectives -- industrialisation and exports. We need to reduce dollars going out of the country by encouraging import substitution companies. We have to control money laundering. A UN report recently revealed that $1 trillion is laundered out of poor countries by the elite every year. "We need to counter all these problems."

Second phase of CPEC

The prime minister pointed out that Pakistan and China have entered the second phase of CPEC which includes business-to-business collaboration, especially in the agriculture sector, and bringing Chinese companies, that want to relocate, to Pakistan.

"What we need to learn from China is urban planning. Pakistan has immense potential for urbanisation but the problems we face are food security and the depleting green areas."

PM Khan said that we can adopt China's vertical development strategy through which they have saved land for food, controlled polluted and urbanised the country.

He said that he has a trip to China coming up next week where he will discuss coronavirus and urban planning.

The forum

The Pak-China Business Investment Forum has been formed with the collaboration of the Board of Investment Pakistan and All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises. It aims to increase Chinese companies' investment in Pakistan and promotion of business-to-business industrial cooperation.

The forum consists of 18 Chinese and 19 Pakistani companies.

The objective of the forum is to promote sustainable investment and export industry and the development of modern technology in Pakistan.