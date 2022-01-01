PM Imran discusses teachings of Prophet (PBUH) with global scholars

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an attempt to gain deeper understanding of Islam and the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), held a virtual dialogue with reknowned Muslim scholars from across the world on Saturday.

The session, held under the banner of the Rehmatulil Alameen Authority, revolved around the theme: 'Islam, Society and Ethical Revival'. Seven scholars from USA, UK, Indonesia, and UAE participated in the discussion.

The permier put some questions in front of them which were answered by the scholars.

PM: "Our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), from the time he arrived in Madina in 622AD to the time he left us in 632AD, what did he do to transform these people, from people who had no relevance in this world to become leaders of the world?"

The scholars recalled that during the Arab times, the people of Makkah and Madina were simple desert people. Their hearts were such that could be transformed by the message of Islam and to be able to give everything to it. They weren't intellectuals. They were just simple bedouin Arabs. They were chosen by God to be able to receive what the Prophet's (PBUH) message was.

In both periods of the Prophet's (PBUH) life, both Makkah and Madina, he had an audience that was able to grasp his message. He had an audience that was so drawn to him that they changed their language and transformed their lifestyle for him.

What we have to do is understand this situation, they said, specially the lifestyle of the people in Madina because it was the first Muslim and Islamic society. "That period remains the ideal for us and we have to learn from us."

All the thought we give about evolution and change is superficial. Two and two is still four.

PM: How did the Prophet (PBUH) raised the level of ethics and morality in the society. "If a society lacks that, can it dispense justice?"

"Akhlaq or the ethics of a society doesn't come out of a vaccum. The era prior to Islam had very high ethics, values and character. For example, truthfulness, generosity and honesty of great value to them," Dr Hamza from USA said.

One of the things that the Prophet (PBUH) did was that he was amongst his people. It's difficult for them those things that are burdening you. Another important thing is that people with the Prophet (PBUH) were called his companions, not disciples or students.

The scholar said that even in the most corrupt Islamic society, there are good things too. When you look at a society you have to look at the things that are working and healthy and things that aren't, then you have to work to solve those.

A thing seen in young Muslim is that they see problems as engineers. What should instead by done is that the problems of the society should be seen as a disease, which will be diagnosed and dealt with in time. The scholars discussed that problems and ill-doings in society should be seen as a disease that takes time to cure. The people in authority and scholars need to have profound self-discipline. They need to embody the principles they want to see in other people.

PM: How can we [young people] use Prophet (PBUH)'s life to raise the level of morality and ethics in our society?

Dr Abdal Hakim Murad of the Cambridge Muslim College replied that our chemical transformation in the nature of people's souls is about forgiveness.

There's a disconnect between the people where, on one hand they are praying with each other inside the mosques and, on the other hand, preying on each other outside.

We need to connect with the deeper and soulful essence of the Holy Propher (PBUH). There has to be a way where people are not just robotically complying with the sunnah from the mimbar but are finding love melting from their heart for this extraordinary man (Prophet PBUH), and from that gaining love for other human beings.

They gain the love of family, the love of virtue -- from this they gain the love for people, and not just follow the list of dos and don'ts.

The story is being updated