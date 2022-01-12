Wednesday, January 12, 2022  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1443
PM, COAS, federal ministers visit ISI headquarters

They were briefed on national security situation

Posted: Jan 12, 2022
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency.

They were received by the ISI Director General Lt. General Nadeem Anjum, a statement said.

The prime minister, COAS and others were given a briefing on the national security issues and the situation in Afghanistan.

“A comprehensive briefing followed by discussion on national security and regional dynamics with focus on ongoing situation in Afghanistan was held,” the statement said.

The prime minister appreciated the ISI’s efforts for the national security, stability and prosperity of the country and expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the agency to safeguard the national interests, according to the statement.

