Pioneering educationist Dr Ismail Saad passes away

Educationist and writer Dr Ismail Saad passed away at his home in Karachi early Monday morning after a brief illness. He was 90.

Dr Saad played a pioneering role in establishing the department of Special Education at the University of Karachi, where he served as project director, from 1988 to 1996. He served as chairman of the Department of Education there from 1987 to 1990.

He held distinguished positions in universities around Karachi, retiring in 2020 from the position of Dean, Faculty of Education and Learning Sciences, Iqra University, which he joined in 2005.

He served as Vice Chancellor, Hamdard University, where he was earlier Dean, Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences and Director. He also served as Registrar, University of Karachi from 1976 to 1979.

His “biggest accomplishment” was establishing the department of Special Education, says his life partner Geti Naseem Saad, 83, who lost her best friend just 40 days after the passing of her older sister Shireen Islam.

She remembers the breakneck speed with which her husband worked, their house filled with educationists for a week designing the syllabus and putting the programme together. Dr Saad trained the teachers and launched the department, Pakistan’s first at any university, in record time.

Born in Lucknow, December 28, 1931, Ismail Saad obtained his B.A. at Jamia Millia Islami, Delhi in 1950. He moved to Karachi in 1953 after doing his M.A. in Economics at Meerut College. He was fluent in Persian and Arabic besides Urdu and English; his father Saaduddin Ansari was a teacher of Arabic who on principle took no remuneration for teaching.

Ismail Saad followed his father’s example, teaching voluntarily throughout his life even on evenings and weekends, working overtime for household expenses through consultancies and administrative positions, and his printing press, Saad Publications.

“We never had a free day,” says Geti Naseem Saad, who worked closely with her husband on his projects. One of his earliest passions was the Jamia Millia Institute of Education, Malir, where he taught Philosophy, Theory, Psychology of Education, supervised a practical teaching programme and teaching and clerical staff, besides editing the Jamia Quarterly journal.

The couple married in 1967, some years after Ismail Saad returned from the US with a PhD in Education and a minor in Sociology from the George Peabody College for Teachers, Nashville, Tennessee, 1961, from where he also obtained his second M.A. in Education with a minor in Sociology in 1958.

Dr Saad is arguably the first Pakistani to obtain a PhD in Education. His thesis was on comparative educational philosophers in India and Pakistan.

He played a key role in the field of teacher training in Pakistan, with the Government College of Education, Qasimabad, Karachi, 1973-1976 where he also served as Acting Principal, 1976–1979.

He wrote and translated numerous books on education and philosophy. He will be remembered as a simple, hardworking, and devoted teacher with a quirky sense of humour.

Dr Ismail Saad will be celebrated and remembered by his wife Geti Naseem Saad, his two daughters, son, seven grandchildren, and numerous students around the country and abroad.