PIA pilot refuses to take flight from Dammam to Islamabad

A Pakistan International Airline pilot refused to take a flight from Dammam to Islamabad on Sunday as his duty timings have been off.

PK 9754 was ready to board from Riyadh to Islamabad but it was delayed by bad weather.

The pilot decided on an emergency landing at Dammam airport where his duty time ended and he refused to continue the flight.

Passengers protested over the flight delay and refused to change planes. After a few minutes the situation became tense, security personnel were called in.

"A pilot should rest because it is necessary for flight safety. All passengers will reach 11 pm at Islamabad Airport until then all arrangements have been made in hotels," said a PIA spokesperson.