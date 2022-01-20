PIA flight to Malaysia delayed over hijacking scare

A Pakistan International Airlines or PIA flight from Islamabad to Malaysia was delayed on Thursday night because of plane hijacking scare.

Flight PK-894 was en route from Islamabad to Malaysia at 12:30am but it took hours to take off.

PIA’s spokesperson said that as they had doubts of a terror attack, therefore they started a search and checked passengers. This took time and delayed take-off.

The flight was cleared by 2am, he said.

He said that false information was circulated that a hijacking alert has been issued but this wasn’t true.

Earlier, PK 9754 was ready to board from Riyadh to Islamabad but it was delayed by bad weather. The pilot decided on an emergency landing at Dammam airport where his duty time ended and he refused to continue the flight.









