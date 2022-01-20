Thursday, January 20, 2022  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PIA flight to Malaysia delayed over hijacking scare

The flight was en route from Islamabad at 12:30am Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

PIA flight to Malaysia delayed over hijacking fear—Photo: File

A Pakistan International Airlines or PIA flight from Islamabad to Malaysia was delayed on Thursday night because of plane hijacking scare.

Flight PK-894 was en route from Islamabad to Malaysia at 12:30am but it took hours to take off.

PIA’s spokesperson said that as they had doubts of a terror attack, therefore they started a search and checked passengers. This took time and delayed take-off.

The flight was cleared by 2am, he said.

He said that false information was circulated that a hijacking alert has been issued but this wasn’t true.

Earlier, PK 9754 was ready to board from Riyadh to Islamabad but it was delayed by bad weather. The pilot decided on an emergency landing at Dammam airport where his duty time ended and he refused to continue the flight.



FaceBook WhatsApp
Malaysia PIA
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PIA Flight, hijack fear, Islamabad to Malaysia
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Abandoned Liaquatabad Super Market to be converted into shopping mall
Abandoned Liaquatabad Super Market to be converted into shopping mall
Pakistan revises Covid SOPs for schools, weddings
Pakistan revises Covid SOPs for schools, weddings
Ahmadi women seek leadership's explanation on rapes, ask tough questions
Ahmadi women seek leadership’s explanation on rapes, ask tough questions
Woman acquitted of blasphemy, falsely implicated by sexual harassers
Woman acquitted of blasphemy, falsely implicated by sexual harassers
Lahore boy says no more free Dua, charges on Fiverr
Lahore boy says no more free Dua, charges on Fiverr
Karachi private school sweepers arrested for sexually harassing four-year-old student
Karachi private school sweepers arrested for sexually harassing four-year-old student
Sindh announces new Covid-19 rules for schools, gatherings
Sindh announces new Covid-19 rules for schools, gatherings
Ali Zafar to face defamation case filed by Meesha Shafi
Ali Zafar to face defamation case filed by Meesha Shafi
NCOC clarifies school news, prepare to pay more for petrol...
NCOC clarifies school news, prepare to pay more for petrol Pakistan
Woman sentenced to death for WhatsApp 'blasphemy' in Rawalpindi
Woman sentenced to death for WhatsApp ‘blasphemy’ in Rawalpindi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.