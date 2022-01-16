Petrol bomb, JI blocks Karachi, Murree tourist ban, Kohli’s surprise

These are the stories, updates and developments we are following Sunday, January 16, 2022.

If you’re heading out Sunday morning, you’re in for an unpleasant surprise. The petrol price has been increased by Rs3.01. The prices of high-speed diesel, light diesel and kerosene oil have been raised by Rs3, Rs3.33, Rs3, respectively. Petrol now costs Rs147.83 per litre, high -speed diesel Rs144.62, light diesel Rs114.54 and kerosene oil Rs116.48.

The government claims it has absorbed the impact of the world price increase by reducing sales tax.https://t.co/6GTKQ0rQzh — Samaa English (@SamaaEnglish) January 15, 2022

The authorities considering to impose tougher restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has called a meeting of all provincial health and education ministers January 17, 2022. The officers will suggest new precautionary measures at schools, colleges, and universities. In the last 24 hours, 4,027 new cases were reported. The positivity rate has now reached 7.8 percent.

Statistics 16 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,236

Positive Cases: 4027

Positivity %: 7.8%

Deaths :9

Patients on Critical Care: 752 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 16, 2022

Tourists can now go to Murree as the ban on their entry has been lifted. The ban was imposed after 22 people died last week.



Photo: Online

In other news, Virat Kohli surprised cricket fans Saturday with his sudden announcement to step down as India’s Test captain. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has published a list of fake universities, and Coke Studio season 14 has premiered with soulful performance by Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal. You can watch the song here.

Jamaat-e-Islami will block Shahra-e-Faisal Sunday to protest against Sindh’s local bodies law.