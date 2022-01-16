Sunday, January 16, 2022  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Petrol bomb, JI blocks Karachi, Murree tourist ban, Kohli’s surprise

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

These are the stories, updates and developments we are following Sunday, January 16, 2022. 

If you’re heading out Sunday morning, you’re in for an unpleasant surprise. The petrol price has been increased by Rs3.01. The prices of high-speed diesel, light diesel and kerosene oil have been raised by Rs3, Rs3.33, Rs3, respectively. Petrol now costs Rs147.83 per litre, high -speed diesel Rs144.62, light diesel Rs114.54 and kerosene oil Rs116.48. 

Mohammad Hasnain accused of chucking in BBL match

The authorities considering to impose tougher restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has called a meeting of all provincial health and education ministers January 17, 2022. The officers will suggest new precautionary measures at schools, colleges, and universities. In the last 24 hours, 4,027 new cases were reported. The positivity rate has now reached 7.8 percent. 

Tourists can now go to Murree as the ban on their entry has been lifted. The ban was imposed after 22 people died last week. 

  • Three Murree hotels sealed for overcharging tourists
  • Murree-snowfall
    Photo: Online

In other news, Virat Kohli surprised cricket fans Saturday with his sudden announcement to step down as India’s Test captain. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has published a list of fake universities, and Coke Studio season 14 has premiered with soulful performance by Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal. You can watch the song here

Jamaat-e-Islami will block Shahra-e-Faisal Sunday to protest against Sindh’s local bodies law.

Coke Studio 14 Coronavirus murree petrol prices
 
petrol prices increase, abida perveen coke studio, virat kohli announce retirement
 

