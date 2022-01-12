Wednesday, January 12, 2022  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1443
PDM plans summit on January 25 before long march

It's time to use all constitutional measures, says Shehbaz

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday agreed to hold a PDM summit on January 25 to prepare for the long march on Islamabad.

The proposed protest is being dubbed as ‘inflation march’ against the government.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that he met with the PDM chief in person after a long time as all meetings of the PDM were being held over video links.

“We have agreed on fighting against the mini-budget and anti-people policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government,” Shehbaz said.

“We have decided to convene a the meeting of the PDM on January 25 as it is the time to use all constitutional measures to rid people of this incompetent government,” he added.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the mini-budget would bring “a storm of inflation” in Pakistan.

The PTI government safeguards the interests of the foreign organizations rather than being concerned about the interests of the people of Pakistan, he said.

Amid such a critical situation, the ‘Mehengai March’ has become inevitable, he added.

The PDM chief said that the entire nation would march on the capital on March 23 to fight against inflation and to bring about a revolution in Pakistan.

