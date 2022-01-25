PDM demands ban against PTI, refuses to budge on march

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for receiving foreign funding.

The PDM has also refused to reschedule their long march from March 23.

The heads of the parties in the opposition alliance held a meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday.

However, the PDM leaders failed to make any announcement of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan despite rumours about plans to bring about an in-house change.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman termed the debate about the presidential form of government as a “khalai tajweez” (literally, an alien proposal).

He announced that the PDM parties will proceed with their plan to march on Islamabad on March 23 because a change in the date would send a negative signal to their supporters.

They also agreed to keep the details of their long march secret.

The PDM plans to march on the federal capital on March 23, when the nation will be observing Pakistan Day and the government will be hosting an Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) meeting in Islamabad. Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has urged the PDM parties to change the date of their protest.

Referring to the latest corruption perception index issued by Transparency International, Fazlur Rehman said that the PTI government had labelled every opposition leader as corrupt but the report unmasked their own “artificial” honesty.

The PDM chief added that they reject the mini-budget and the State Bank of Pakistan bills as they have jeopardized Pakistan’s financial autonomy and sovereignty.

The PDM chief demanded a ban against the PTI, saying the party has been built on unlawful resources.

He urged the ECP to hear the foreign funding case on daily basis and hand down a verdict.

He said that the PDM rejects the electronic voting machine (EVM) once again. “The EVMs have failed worldwide and we will not accept any elections conducted using EVMs,” he said.

Talking about the ongoing discussion about the presidential system in the country he said the presidential form of government has been synonymous with dictatorship in Pakistan.

“All military dictators including Ayub Khan, Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf used the presidential system to justify their dictatorial rules. The evil designs to impose this system upon us would never succeed. We would continue to fight to safeguard the supremacy of the constitution,” he said.

Talking about the urea shortage in the country, he said that despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan’s farmers were finding it hard to buy urea for their crops. “We would stand with our farmer community and they would participate actively in our march on March 23,” he said.

He said that the PMD accepts the right of Balochistan’s people over their province’s resources. “The details of an alleged secret agreement about the Reko Diq should be made public,” he demanded.