Pakistani rupee depreciates against the US dollar

The Pakistani rupee lost its value by 15 paisas against the US dollar on Thursday in the open market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar increased by 0.09%. It traded at Rs176.23.

On Wednesday, the USD had lost 45 paisas and traded at 176.38 in the interbank and Rs178.38 in the open market.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the greenback increased by 30 paisas to sell at Rs178.80.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on January 13, 2022