Pakistani rupee depreciates against the US dollar

Greenback increases by 15 paisas

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Posted: Jan 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The Pakistani rupee lost its value by 15 paisas against the US dollar on Thursday in the open market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar increased by 0.09%. It traded at Rs176.23.

On Wednesday, the USD had lost 45 paisas and traded at 176.38 in the interbank and Rs178.38 in the open market.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the greenback increased by 30 paisas to sell at Rs178.80.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on January 13, 2022

Currency  Buying  Selling 
USD  177.30 177.80
Saudi Riyal  46.60  47.00 
UAE Dirham  48.30  48.80 
UK Pound  240.30  242.80 
Euro  200.20  202.60 
Japanese Yen  1.51  1.53 
AUD  126.50  128.50 
CAD  139.40  141.40 
Chinese Yuan  26.50  28.50

