Thursday, January 13, 2022  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan updates air travel policy for inbound passengers

Vaccination mow mandatory for all inbound travellers

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan has issued new air travel policy as it abolishes categories assigned to different countries. Earlier, different rules applied for countries under Category B and C.

According to a notification, issued on the directives of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), vaccination will be mandatory for all inbound passengers.

All international inbound passengers will be required to carry a valid negative PCR Test Result conducted within 48 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan

Rapid Antigen Test for Covid-19 will be mandatory for all international travellers coming from Europe.

Earlier, international travellers from the countries under Category B did not have to undertake Rapid Antigen Test upon arrival.

The CAA will conduct rapid tests for 50% of the flights coming from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

If any passenger’s test returns positive, they will be quarantined for 10 days at the government quarantine centres. For this, they will not be charged any fee.

However, they will have to bear the expenses if they decide to quarantine at a quarantine facility of their choice or at a hotel.

Their PCR test will again be conducted on the eight day of quarantine.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
TikToker Hareem Shah takes U-turn on money smuggling claims
TikToker Hareem Shah takes U-turn on money smuggling claims
Bilawal didn’t expect 'player' Imran Khan to tax condoms
Bilawal didn’t expect ‘player’ Imran Khan to tax condoms
Islamabad couple rape: Complainant refuses to identify Usman Mirza
Islamabad couple rape: Complainant refuses to identify Usman Mirza
State to pursue Usman Mirza harassment case: Imran Khan
State to pursue Usman Mirza harassment case: Imran Khan
Man kills wife, teenage nephew for 'honour' in Karachi's Pipri
Man kills wife, teenage nephew for ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Pipri
Closing schools, crypto ban, Usman Mirza case, mini budget
Closing schools, crypto ban, Usman Mirza case, mini budget
SHC to police: Fearlessly visit Rangers HQ for missing person
SHC to police: Fearlessly visit Rangers HQ for missing person
Fifth coronavirus wave, Monal sealed, man with pig's heart
Fifth coronavirus wave, Monal sealed, man with pig’s heart
PM, COAS, federal ministers visit ISI headquarters
PM, COAS, federal ministers visit ISI headquarters
ATC hands death sentence to four in Johar Town blast
ATC hands death sentence to four in Johar Town blast
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.