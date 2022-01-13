Pakistan updates air travel policy for inbound passengers

Pakistan has issued new air travel policy as it abolishes categories assigned to different countries. Earlier, different rules applied for countries under Category B and C.

According to a notification, issued on the directives of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), vaccination will be mandatory for all inbound passengers.

All international inbound passengers will be required to carry a valid negative PCR Test Result conducted within 48 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan

Rapid Antigen Test for Covid-19 will be mandatory for all international travellers coming from Europe.

Earlier, international travellers from the countries under Category B did not have to undertake Rapid Antigen Test upon arrival.

The CAA will conduct rapid tests for 50% of the flights coming from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

If any passenger’s test returns positive, they will be quarantined for 10 days at the government quarantine centres. For this, they will not be charged any fee.

However, they will have to bear the expenses if they decide to quarantine at a quarantine facility of their choice or at a hotel.

Their PCR test will again be conducted on the eight day of quarantine.