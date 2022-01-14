Friday, January 14, 2022  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan to send doctors, IT professionals to Afghanistan

Cooperate in the field of railways, pharmaceutical, says PM Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Nurses feed newborn babies rescued and brought to Ataturk National Children's Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 15, 2020, after their mothers were killed in an attack on a maternity ward operated by Doctors Without Borders. Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his government to export qualified and trained professionals, especially in the field of medicine, information technology, finance and accounting to Afghanistan to help the country avert its humanitarian crisis.

He said this in Islamabad on Friday during the third meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan.

The prime minister also asked the authorities to extend cooperation in the fields of railways, mineral exploration, pharmaceuticals and media to help Afghanistan in its rehabilitation and development process.

PM Khan said that Pakistan is committed to providing all-out support to the Afghan people.

The committee expressed concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and urged the international community and relief agencies to provide aid to help the country avert the economic collapse.

The renewed appeal for aid comes days after the United Nations said that it needs $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022 to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and offer the ravaged country a future after 40 years of suffering.

In its biggest-ever single-country appeal, the UN said $4.4 billion (3.9 billion euros) was needed within Afghanistan, while a further $623 million was required to support the millions of Afghans sheltering beyond its borders.

The UN said 22 million people inside Afghanistan and a further 5.7 million displaced Afghans in five neighbouring countries needed vital relief this year.

“A full-blown humanitarian catastrophe looms. My message is urgent: don’t shut the door on the people of Afghanistan,” said UN aid chief Martin Griffiths.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani rupee depreciates against the US dollar
Pakistani rupee depreciates against the US dollar
NA passes mini-budget as govt withdraw several proposed taxes
NA passes mini-budget as govt withdraw several proposed taxes
Karachi robbers shoot newly-wed man near Kashmir Road
Karachi robbers shoot newly-wed man near Kashmir Road
Ismail rejects 'minus Imran' amid reports of in-house change
Ismail rejects ‘minus Imran’ amid reports of in-house change
Shahrukh Jatoi's illegal stay: Karachi jail superintendent suspended
Shahrukh Jatoi’s illegal stay: Karachi jail superintendent suspended
Monal restaurant workers protest against closure
Monal restaurant workers protest against closure
Two Islamabad-bound Green Line bogies, carrying 91 passengers, derail
Two Islamabad-bound Green Line bogies, carrying 91 passengers, derail
PM Imran signs public version of first-ever National Security Policy
PM Imran signs public version of first-ever National Security Policy
Fifth coronavirus wave, petrol price hike, new travel advisory
Fifth coronavirus wave, petrol price hike, new travel advisory
Another spell of snowfall forecast in Murree, northern areas
Another spell of snowfall forecast in Murree, northern areas
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.