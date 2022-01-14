Pakistan to send doctors, IT professionals to Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his government to export qualified and trained professionals, especially in the field of medicine, information technology, finance and accounting to Afghanistan to help the country avert its humanitarian crisis.

He said this in Islamabad on Friday during the third meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan.

The prime minister also asked the authorities to extend cooperation in the fields of railways, mineral exploration, pharmaceuticals and media to help Afghanistan in its rehabilitation and development process.

PM Khan said that Pakistan is committed to providing all-out support to the Afghan people.

The committee expressed concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and urged the international community and relief agencies to provide aid to help the country avert the economic collapse.

The renewed appeal for aid comes days after the United Nations said that it needs $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022 to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and offer the ravaged country a future after 40 years of suffering.

In its biggest-ever single-country appeal, the UN said $4.4 billion (3.9 billion euros) was needed within Afghanistan, while a further $623 million was required to support the millions of Afghans sheltering beyond its borders.

The UN said 22 million people inside Afghanistan and a further 5.7 million displaced Afghans in five neighbouring countries needed vital relief this year.

“A full-blown humanitarian catastrophe looms. My message is urgent: don’t shut the door on the people of Afghanistan,” said UN aid chief Martin Griffiths.