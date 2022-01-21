Friday, January 21, 2022  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Pakistan to pay $11.6m in compensation to Chinese families

ECC approves payments over Dasu attack

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved compensations for the families of the Chinese workers killed and wounded in the Dasu dam attack in July 2021.

The ECC on Friday met under Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and approved an amount of $11.6 million to be given to the families of the Chinese workers who came under a terror attack on July 14.

According to the reports at the time that attack left 12 people including 9 Chinese worker dead. Another Chinese national died later while a total of 26 Chinese workers were injured.

China temporarily stopped work on the Dasu Dam project.

Pakistan earlier this week decided to compensate the families of the 36 Chinese nationals, aiming to remove a major irritant in bilateral relations.

The Dasu Hydropower Project is funded by the World Bank and does not fall in the scope of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The ECC also decided to abolish regulatory duty of 45% on the import of Pine nuts (chilgoza) from Afghanistan.

The meeting has made a key decision of approving trade of some items between Pakistan and Afghanistan in local currency.

The committee also decided to take third party assistance to monitor Kamyab Jawan program and approved a grant of Rs4 billion to the FBR too.

The approval of Rs5 billion to conduct census was also included on the agenda.

