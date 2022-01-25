Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index

Pakistan has massively slumped 16 places on the Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index. It ranks 140 out of 180 countries.

Last year, the country ranked 124. Pakistan’s corruption perception index is once again on the verge of hitting its worst 146th rank reported in 2010.

Corruption in Pakistan has increased despite the National Accountability Bureau’s claims that it recovered over Rs800 billion, according to the Berlin-based monitor.

The rankings were given after assigning each country a score based on evaluation by 13 major organizations around the world. These were the African Development Bank, Global Insight, World Bank and the World Economic Forum.

Pakistan’s ranking under the PTI government has gradually decreased. In 2019, it was 120 out of 180 countries, in 2020, it was 124 and in 2021 it further slid to 140. In 2018, during the PML-N government, the ranking was 117 out of 180 countries.

Global rankings

According to the anti-graft organization, Canada is seeing an increased risk of bribery and corruption in business. It ranked on 13 as it dropped 3 points since 2010.

The United States, for the first time, slipped out of the top 25 and ranked 27. The failure in conduction free and fair elections and an opaque finance system have been blamed for the poor outcome.

India, on the other hand, has shown no progress and maintained the 85th position. While China was 66th with 45 scores.

The report ranks countries on a scale from a highly corrupt 0 to a very clean 100.

‘A charge sheet against the government’

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Sherry Rehman has termed the report a “charge sheet” against the “incompetent” government.

“The 16 points drop in the report has exposed the government’s narrative,” she tweeted. “The government which vowed to end corruption has left 16 countries behind in corruption.”

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said the PTI govt has broken all records of corruption in the last 20 years.

“Pakistan has unfortunately been ranked as the 5th most corrupt country in the Asia-pacific region,” he said. Corruption has hit an all-time high despite the fact that “no worthwhile development” has taken place.

Shehbaz added that during former PM Nawaz Sharif’s government, corruption decreased despite the massive development, which was the result of transparency, good governance and legal reforms.