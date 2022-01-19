Wednesday, January 19, 2022  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Pakistan revises Covid SOPs for schools, weddings

Indoor dining banned, vaccination mandatory for students

Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Online

The National Command and Operation Centre has announced new SOPs in a bid to curb the rising coronavirus cases in the country. On Wednesday, the national positivity rate climbed above an alarming 10%.

The new precautionary measures will be effective from January 20 to January 31. Here are the SOPs for cities with Covid positivity rate above 10%:

  • Schools: 50% attendance for students under the age of 12 years, 100% for fully vaccinated students above 12 years. It is compulsory for students to get their first dose by February 1. The government will begin large-scale Covid testing at schools.
  • Ban on indoor gatherings, weddings.
  • Maximum 300 fully immunised guests allowed in outdoor gatherings, weddings.
  • Ban on indoor dining from January 24.
  • Outdoor dining allowed for fully vaccinated individuals.
  • Takeaways allowed 24/7.
  • Indoor gyms, cinemas, shrines, amusement parks opened at 50% capacity for vaccinated people.
  • Ban on contact sports.
  • Markets and businesses to remain open at regular timings.
  • 70% occupancy for public transport. Meals and snacks banned.
  • 80% occupancy for railways.
  • 100% attendance+vaccination for offices but work from home to be preferred.

SOPs for cities with positivity rate below/at 10%:

  • Schools: 50% attendance for students under the age of 12 years, 100% for fully vaccinated students above 12 years. It is compulsory for students to get their first dose by February 1. The government will begin large-scale Covid testing at schools.
  • Indoor weddings and gatherings allowed with a maximum of 300 vaccinated people.
  • Outdoor weddings and gatherings allowed with 500 vaccinated guests.
  • Indoor dining allowed for vaccinated people.
  • Outdoor dining allowed for vaccinated people.
  • Takeaways allowed 24/7.
  • Indoor gyms, cinemas, shrines, and amusements park to remain open for fully vaccinated individuals.
  • All sports allowed for fully vaccinated people only.
  • Markets and businesses to remain open at regular timings.
  • 70% occupancy for public transport. Meals and snacks banned.
  • 80% occupancy for railways.
  • 100% attendance+vaccination for offices but work from home to be preferred.

NCOC has urged people to wear masks at all times and avoid crowded places. Meanwhile, smart lockdowns will be imposed in areas where the infection rate is high.

The forum will meet again on January 27 to review the case trend.

Focus on vaccination

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 5,472 new cases and registered 8 deaths, according to the NCOC. Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said the focus right now should be on vaccination.

People above 18 years can now get their booster dose from any vaccination centre across Pakistan. The shots will be administered free of cost.

A one-dose booster will be administered after a gap of six months from complete vaccination. People will be able to get the vaccine of their choice.

 
