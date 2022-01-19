Pakistan revises Covid SOPs for schools, weddings

Indoor dining banned, vaccination mandatory for students
The National Command and Operation Centre has announced new SOPs in a bid to curb the rising coronavirus cases in the country. On Wednesday, the national positivity rate climbed above an alarming 10%.
The new precautionary measures will be effective from January 20 to January 31. Here are the SOPs for cities with Covid positivity rate above 10%:
SOPs for cities with positivity rate below/at 10%:
NCOC has urged people to wear masks at all times and avoid crowded places. Meanwhile, smart lockdowns will be imposed in areas where the infection rate is high.
The forum will meet again on January 27 to review the case trend.
In the last 24 hours, the country reported 5,472 new cases and registered 8 deaths, according to the NCOC. Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said the focus right now should be on vaccination.
Statistics 19 Jan 22:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,669
Positive Cases: 5472
Positivity %: 9.48%
Deaths :8
Patients on Critical Care: 908
People above 18 years can now get their booster dose from any vaccination centre across Pakistan. The shots will be administered free of cost.
A one-dose booster will be administered after a gap of six months from complete vaccination. People will be able to get the vaccine of their choice.