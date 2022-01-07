Friday, January 7, 2022  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan produced record supplies of urea in 2021

Urea shortage caused by smuggling: Hammad Azhar

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

Urea production has gone up to 25,000 tons a day in Pakistan and the five-fold difference in prices is a major reason for it being smuggled, leading to shortages locally.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar and Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar held a press conference on Friday to talk about the shortage of urea in the country.

Smuggling is driven by prices in the global market and Pakistan, said Bakhtiar. Global urea prices are approximately Rs11,000, but it is much cheaper in Pakistan. One bag of urea is being sold at Rs1,800 only, he added.

Azhar said that daily urea production in Pakistan has gone up to 25,000 tons. All fertilizer plants are being provided an uninterrupted supply of gas and Pakistan produced a record amount of urea in 2021.

We have taken steps to stop smuggling, he added. Some trucks have been caught and have ordered Customs to stay on high alert as well.

Pakistan has decided to provide China with 20,000 bags of urea.

The shortage of fertilizer when wheat is being sown had created worries about the crop’s per acre yield as the federal government had increased the target from 27.3 million tons in 2020 to 30 in 2021.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain reported in many areas of Karachi
Light rain reported in many areas of Karachi
Court wants Islamabad's Navy Sailing Club demolished
Court wants Islamabad’s Navy Sailing Club demolished
Maryam Nawaz ends up verifying leaked conversation against journalists
Maryam Nawaz ends up verifying leaked conversation against journalists
Justice Ayesha Malik poised to become first woman SC judge
Justice Ayesha Malik poised to become first woman SC judge
Tejori Tower demolished as work on Nasla Tower continues
Tejori Tower demolished as work on Nasla Tower continues
Lahore police recover four missing sisters from rickshaw driver's home
Lahore police recover four missing sisters from rickshaw driver’s home
Eight-year-old child raped, strangled to death in New Karachi
Eight-year-old child raped, strangled to death in New Karachi
PM plays down question on another extension for Gen Bajwa
PM plays down question on another extension for Gen Bajwa
Rain, motorbike and a tale of two tails
Rain, motorbike and a tale of two tails
Omicron's threat, Madina Masjid protest, Meesha Shafi case
Omicron’s threat, Madina Masjid protest, Meesha Shafi case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.