Pakistan produced record supplies of urea in 2021

Urea production has gone up to 25,000 tons a day in Pakistan and the five-fold difference in prices is a major reason for it being smuggled, leading to shortages locally.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar and Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar held a press conference on Friday to talk about the shortage of urea in the country.

Smuggling is driven by prices in the global market and Pakistan, said Bakhtiar. Global urea prices are approximately Rs11,000, but it is much cheaper in Pakistan. One bag of urea is being sold at Rs1,800 only, he added.

Azhar said that daily urea production in Pakistan has gone up to 25,000 tons. All fertilizer plants are being provided an uninterrupted supply of gas and Pakistan produced a record amount of urea in 2021.

We have taken steps to stop smuggling, he added. Some trucks have been caught and have ordered Customs to stay on high alert as well.

Pakistan has decided to provide China with 20,000 bags of urea.

The shortage of fertilizer when wheat is being sown had created worries about the crop’s per acre yield as the federal government had increased the target from 27.3 million tons in 2020 to 30 in 2021.