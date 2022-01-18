Pakistan mulls blocking 1,600 cryptocurrency websites

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It is very likely that the cryptocurrency trading websites will be blocked in Pakistan, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official told SAMAA Digital.

The FIA's cybercrime wing has written to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block access to more than 1600 crypto trading websites.

However, at the same time Federal Minister for Science & Technology Shibli Faraz has said that Pakistan has plans to adopt the blockchain technology that serves as a backbone for cryptocurrencies.

Director FIA Babar Bakht Qureshi has confirmed the development and said that cryptocurrency is being used for money laundering.

Qureshi revealed that a list of individuals involved in the trade of cryptocurrency is being prepared. “These people will be arrested since trade of cryptocurrency is banned in Pakistan.”

Qureshi also hinted at actions against individuals leading the campaign to promote cryptocurrencies in Pakistan.

“These people are on the agency’s radar and soon an action will be taken against them.”

A few days ago, Science Minister Shibli Faraz, in his address to the blockchain summit, said that the finance division, State Bank of Pakistan and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) are working on regularization of cryptocurrency.

He also said that his ministry is introducing degrees in blockchain technology in three universities.

"Blockchain can help banks save Rs 8b to Rs10b annually. It will also make elections transparent," Faraz said.

Ban cryptocurrencies

The move comes days after the State Bank of Pakistan and the federal government decided to ban the use of all cryptocurrencies.

According to a report submitted to the Sindh High Court (SHC), the central bank for the first time took a clear position on the cryptocurrencies and urged the court to not only ban cryptocurrencies but also impose penalties against crypto exchanges.

The status of cryptocurrencies in Pakistan has been in limbo in the absence of laws and rules to regulate the use of these digital currencies for trade.

On October 20, the Sindh High Court told the federal government to regulate cryptocurrencies within three months. The court directed the government to form a committee headed by the federal secretary of finance to determine the legal status of cryptocurrencies.

The court had instructed the authorities to come up with a report on the use of cryptocurrencies. The report was submitted to the Sindh High Court on Wednesday.

The report said that cryptocurrency is illegal and could not be used for trade.

The report names at least eleven countries including China and Saudi Arabia that have banned cryptocurrencies.

The report also refers to the recent investigation by the FIA against crypto exchanges such as Binance and OctaFx and the risk these exchanges posed for the investors.

The Sindh High Court has ordered that the report be sent to the finance and law ministries for a final decision on the legal status of the cryptocurrencies.

The law and finance ministries will determine if a ban against cryptocurrencies would be within the ambit of the Constitution. They would also work out a legal framework.