Pakistan appoints its first woman Supreme Court judge

The Law Ministry appointed Pakistan’s first Supreme Court judge on Friday. Justice Ayesha Malik has been elevated to the country’s highest court.

The notification was issued after approval from President Arif Alvi. It states that Justice Malik will be able to assume her responsibility as soon as she takes the oath.

Earlier this month, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan approved her name in a 5 to 4 vote. The nomination was endorsed by the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges as well.

It is the second time that the JCP has deliberated on Justice Ayesha Malik’s name in its meeting. In September 2021, a JCP meeting ended without a decision on Justice Ayesha Malik’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

Lawyers’ bodies had protested against her elevation to the Supreme Court, claiming the move would violate the seniority principle which mandated that only the most senior judge from a high court could be elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

On September 9, four members of the JCP voted in favour of her appointment and four in opposition. The ninth member Justice Qazi Faiz Isa did not attend the meeting as he was not in the country.

Justice Malik is a judge at the Lahore High Court. Her name was again proposed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan for the elevation to the Supreme Court of Pakistan last month.

Reports say Justice Qazi Faiz Isa was among the four members of the JCP who on Thursday opposed the elevation of Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court.

Who is Justice Ayesha Malik

Justice Malik has been a Lahore High Court judge since March 27, 2012. She did her BCom from the Government College of Commerce & Economics, Karachi and studied law at Lahore’s Pakistan College of Law, according to her profile on the Lahore High Court’s website. She then went on to complete her LLM from Harvard Law School, where she was named London H Gammon Fellow 1999-1999.

The mother of three children used to fight pro bono cases for NGOs working on poverty alleviation, microfinance, and skills training programmes.

After elevation to the judge of the apex court, she would serve as the judge for 10 years. She may even become the Chief Justice of Pakistan after the retirement of Justice Yahya Afridi in January 2030. She would hold this office for a year or so, sources have said.

Pakistan was the only country in South Asia to not have appointed a woman judge in the Supreme Court. The Human Rights C0mmission of Pakistan said, in a report, that only 5.3% of the country’s judges are women. The number is the lowest in South Asia.

Pakistan had appointed Khalida Rashid Khan as its first woman judge in 1974. She was appointed anti-corruption judge and then elevated to the high court in 1994.