Opposition lambasts govt for negligence, victim-blaming

Leaders from the opposition parties, Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others have lambasted the government for the Murree disaster, blaming it for what they called “criminal negligence.”

They have also expressed grief over the deaths of tourists in Murree, and criticised the government for victim-blaming.

Shehbaz Sharif said the incident was an act of “criminal negligence” on the part of the government. It has exposed the incompetent government which cannot even handle a traffic situation, he said.

The PML-N president questioned why the government did not make arrangements to protect the people, knowing that such heavy snowfall would hit the area.

“Does this government deserve to be in power if it cannot handle 1,000 cars? If tourists were headed towards Murree in such huge numbers, why did the government not know about it? Was the administration asleep?”

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed sorrow over the demise of 21 people and said that the entire nation, like him, is saddened over the unfortunate incident in Murree.

“It would have been better had [the administration] informed the tourists about the weather situation in Murree. The local authorities should immediately begin the rescue operation,” he added.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the Murree incident is a huge failure of the government. Rather than commencing rescue operations, the federal ministers are blaming the victims, the dead tourists, he said.

Talking to journalists the former premier said that the loss of 21 lives including women and children in the Murree incident was devastating.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Meteorological Department had already warned about record snowfall this year but the government did not take any precautionary measures, he added.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said the government is not only responsible for counting the number of tourists, but it should also make necessary arrangements for them.

“The person who mocked Shahbaz Sharif’s ‘long boots’ and service to the nation is trying to save his crumbling government. The government’s negligence, not snowfall, is responsible for the deaths.”

PPP Vice-President Sherry Rehman said the government “surely need to be more vigilant about the flood of tourists on the Galiat [sic] routes in extreme weather”.

At least 21 tourists including women and children died in their vehicles in Murree due to heavy snowfall in the hill station.

The federal government has called in help from the Pakistan Army and other civil-armed forces for rescue operations.