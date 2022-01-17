Monday, January 17, 2022  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

One dead, one injured in Karachi hospital fire

Fire brigade is trying to control the fire

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

One person has died and another got injured in a fire at Karachi's Orthopaedic and Medical Institute (OMI).

The fire broke out in hospital's oxygen plan. The dead and injured were welders who were welding near the plant.

The injured welder has been moved to Civil Hospital's Burns Centre in critical condition.

District City SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz told SAMAA Digital that clothes of one welder caught fire during wielding. The other wielder mistook oxygen cylinder to be fire extinguisher and tried to put out the fire but it spread.

Five fire tenders are reached the spot and got fire under control.

This is a developing story

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
OMI hospital fire, fire in omi hospital
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA pilot refuses to take flight from Dammam to Islamabad
PIA pilot refuses to take flight from Dammam to Islamabad
Pakistan mulls new precautionary measures as covid cases surge
Pakistan mulls new precautionary measures as covid cases surge
'I went to Murree, otherwise 40 people would have died'
‘I went to Murree, otherwise 40 people would have died’
Shahid Khaqan admits to visa problems for Nawaz Sharif
Shahid Khaqan admits to visa problems for Nawaz Sharif
Aerial firing at Lahore wedding kills two guests
Aerial firing at Lahore wedding kills two guests
Fact check: The video that had Taliban scratching their heads
Fact check: The video that had Taliban scratching their heads
US media: Texas hostage-taker identified as British national Faisal Akram
US media: Texas hostage-taker identified as British national Faisal Akram
Sharae Faisal faces partial closure amid JI rally
Sharae Faisal faces partial closure amid JI rally
Watch: Eight days after disaster, Murree reopens for tourists
Watch: Eight days after disaster, Murree reopens for tourists
Shahbaz Gill claims PMLN seeking ‘deal’ for four people
Shahbaz Gill claims PMLN seeking ‘deal’ for four people
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.