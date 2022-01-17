One dead, one injured in Karachi hospital fire

Fire brigade is trying to control the fire

One person has died and another got injured in a fire at Karachi's Orthopaedic and Medical Institute (OMI).

The fire broke out in hospital's oxygen plan. The dead and injured were welders who were welding near the plant.

The injured welder has been moved to Civil Hospital's Burns Centre in critical condition.

District City SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz told SAMAA Digital that clothes of one welder caught fire during wielding. The other wielder mistook oxygen cylinder to be fire extinguisher and tried to put out the fire but it spread.

Five fire tenders are reached the spot and got fire under control.

This is a developing story