Omicron’s threat, Madina Masjid protest, Meesha Shafi case

Notes form the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
These are the stories, developments and updates we are following Friday, January 7, 2022

Coronavirus is once again spreading at a rapid pace as Pakistan Thursday recorded 1,293 new cases. The positivity rate went over 2.5% for the first time in three months. President Arif Alvi tested positive for a second time in less than a year. 

The new variant has, so far, affected Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad the most. Presently, there are over 350 active Omicron cases in the country. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also reported the first case of the new strain Thursday. 

Pakistan weather update

From Karachi to Kashmir, the country is gripped with intense cold as rain and snowfall has dropped the temperature further. Karachi received rainfall Wednesday night but the Met department has predicted that the system is subsiding and there are minimal chances of rain Friday. People in Lahore got to breathe in some fresh air as rain reduced the fog’s density. More rain is predicted over the next two days.

The motorway is, however, closed at some points due to intense fog. M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura, M3 from Faizpur to Samandari and M11 from Lahore to Sialkot is closed as visibility is low. 

Politics heats up

The political temperature is about to rise as Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced a long march against the PTI government from February 27. The Pakistan Democratic Movement had already announced a long march on March 23.

The mosque in Karachi

Religious parties have planned a protest around Madina Masjid off Karachi’s Tariq Road after Friday prayers. The Supreme Court has ordered it to be demolished as it is built on an amenity plot, which are plots reserved as community spaces.

What’s next for Meesha Shafi

Meesha Shafi will appear in Lahore’s sessions court in a defamation cased filed by singer Ali Zafar. During the last hearing, she was cross-examined by Zafar’s lawyers. After the hearing, she rejected the reports of a compromise or settlement with Ali Zafar

Long march Omicron PPP
 
HOME  
 
 

omicron variant, president arif alvi tests positive, madina masjid tariq road.
 

