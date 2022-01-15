Noor Mukaddam murder: Father Shaukat Mukaddam records statement

Noor Mukaddam’s father Shaukat Mukaddam, who is also the complainant in the Noor’s murder case, appeared before an Islamabad district and sessions court and recorded his statement.

After taking the oath, Shaukat said that it is the first time he’s appearing before the court and asks for forgiveness if he ends up saying something against the decorum of the court. Judge Atta Rabbani asked him to proceed and not to worry.

Shaukat said that he did not have enmity with anyone. “My daughter was unjustly murdered,” he said and prayed to the court that Zahir Jaffer should be sentenced to death.

In his statement, Shaukat said that Noor did not tell him that she was going to Lahore.

He said usually Noor would inform her parents if she went anywhere. At times, she would inform them after arriving at her destination, Shaukat said.

Noor’s father said he contacted her daughter’s friends in search of Noor. He admitted that he did not mention their names in the FIR.

“On July 20, Noor called and said she is going to Lahore so we didn’t look for her after that,” said Shaukat.

Shaukat said that he has seen the whole CCTV footage by fast-forwarding it.

Zakir Jaffer, the father of the prime accused Zahir Jaffer, and Zahir’s watchman and gardener were produced before the court. Zakir was allowed to meet his wife Asmat Adamjee in the court.

Zahir’s lawyer complained to the court that his client hasn’t been produced before the court. The judge remarked that Zahir had a fight with someone.

Defence lawyers cross-questioned the complainant during the proceeding.

Shaukat said he had said in his statement that Jan Muhammad, the gardener, did not open the gate and kept it closed. It can be clearly seen in the CCTV footage that the gate was already closed, he said.

The hearing was adjourned till January 17. For the next hearing, the court has summoned the investigation officer.