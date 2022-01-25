Noor Mukaddam case: Islamabad police dispel reports of weak evidence

The Islamabad police have held a meeting to review the “progress of trial” of Noor Mukaddam murder and issued a statement in an attempt to dispel ‘misinterpretations’ that evidence against Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect, was weak.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police issued a rare statement on Twitter to set the record straight after the meeting on Tuesday under the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) and attended by the DIG Operations, SSP investigation, SP investigation, DSP Legal, and the Investigation Officer of the case. The chief prosecutor was also present.

The meeting came a day after the defence lawyer completed the cross-examination of the Investigation Officer (IO), who confirmed that the suspect’s fingerprints weren’t found on the knife seized from the crime scene, nor were there any bloodstains on his pants.

The statement issued at the end of the ICT Police meeting said that the IO was only asked yes-no questions and it led to the whole proceeding being “misinterpreted in some media reports.”

“During [the] cross-examination of the investigation officer, questions were asked from the IO which he answered very briefly as the IO was asked to answer in Yes or No.”

The statement said that answers must corroborate with the facts of the case file.

The ICT police explained that while the IO did say that the pants of the accused were not stained with blood, it was Zahir Jaffer’s shirt that was stained with the blood of the victim, Noor Mukaddam.

Similarly, the statement said that although the forensic report says that the fingerprints on the knife seized were not clear, it did confirm that the blood of Noor Mukaddam was on the kife.

Islamabad police also said that the detailed report of the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory is “yet to be read on the next hearing” and it “contains comprehensive forensic evidence, sufficient for the conviction of the accused.”

The statement says that the crime scene was preserved by the National Forensic Science Agency, so there was no question of contamination.

It said that the forensic report confirms the following facts:

Noor Mukaddam was raped before being killed

She did everything to save her life and Zahir’s skin was under the nails of Noor Mukaddam

Jaffer’s shirt was stained with Noor Mukaddam’s blood

Noor was killed with the swiss knife recovered from the crime scene and her blood was found on the blade and the handle of the knife.

Noor was also attacked with a knuckle punch which was stained by her blood.

The ICT police said that the investigation team was committed to seeking justice for Noor Mukaddam.

The “IGP directed the officers to follow the case in the best possible manner and he should be briefed regularly in this regard,” the statement added.