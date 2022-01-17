Video: Zahir Jaffer carried to court by police officers

Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam case, was brought into an Islamabad sessions court on a chair by policemen Monday. During the proceeding, his counsel contended that Zahir’s mental health has “further deteriorated”.

Judicial Magistrate Atta Rabbani was told that Zahir was unfit to walk. The judge remarked that the court had written a letter to the jail authorities for Zahir’s medical checkup.

Following his remarks, the suspect was carried out of the courtroom, back to the bakshi khana.

Meanwhile, Zahir’s lawyer requested the court to issue a written order regarding Zahir’s medical check-up and treatment. The judge said that a letter had already been sent at the previous hearing. Zahir’s lawyer, however, kept pestering Judge Rabbani.

Earlier, the court had rejected a petition requesting a medical commission be formed to assess Zahir’s mental state. It stated that Zahir “is suffering from a severe mental ailment which is necessary to be determined through an authorised medical board according to the commands of the legislature and local and international law”.

Zahir is a chronic patient of mental disorder/schizoaffective disorder due to drug psychosis and the same was the position at the time of his arrest on [July 20], it added.

Shaukat Mukadam’s counsel had, however, requested the court to dismiss Zahir’s plea highlighting that he has been showing up for proceedings every now and then.

Zahir was thrown out of court twice on November 3 and 10 for misbehaving in the courtroom and hurling profanities at the judiciary. He was warned by the judge to mend his behaviour as well.