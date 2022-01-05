Wednesday, January 5, 2022  | 31 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

No trace of 300 missing women in Punjab: IG reveals

SC says police investigation methods outdated

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Listen to the story
The inspector-general of Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, made a shocking revelation in the Supreme Court on Wednesday: the Punjab police have failed to trace nearly 300 women abducted/missing in the province. On Wednesday, the top court resumed hearing the Sobia Batool case. The 18-year-old woman mysteriously went missing in Sargodha last year. An FIR was registered at the Shahpur police station on August 28, 2020, under the provisions of kidnapping. Earlier this year, a man was arrested in the case but the police failed to recover Batool. A two-member bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin led the proceeding. "It has been a year. There's no sign of the girl. Where is she?" Justice Amin inquired. Rao Sardar remained silent. He didn't have an answer. When questioned again, he revealed that the police had no clue of hundreds of missing and abducted women in Punjab. His comments shocked the judges. "IG sahab! You have been given a huge responsibility by the state and nation," Justice Baqar emphasised. Justice Amin, on the other hand, remarked that the investigation methods used by the police are outdated. "Even in this case, the investigation began way too late. Had there been a single responsible SHO, we would have found the woman." The judges, consequently, instructed the IG to oversee all the cases of kidnappings himself and granted him another month to find Sobia Batool.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The inspector-general of Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, made a shocking revelation in the Supreme Court on Wednesday: the Punjab police have failed to trace nearly 300 women abducted/missing in the province.

On Wednesday, the top court resumed hearing the Sobia Batool case. The 18-year-old woman mysteriously went missing in Sargodha last year. An FIR was registered at the Shahpur police station on August 28, 2020, under the provisions of kidnapping. Earlier this year, a man was arrested in the case but the police failed to recover Batool.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin led the proceeding.

“It has been a year. There’s no sign of the girl. Where is she?” Justice Amin inquired. Rao Sardar remained silent. He didn’t have an answer. When questioned again, he revealed that the police had no clue of hundreds of missing and abducted women in Punjab.

His comments shocked the judges. “IG sahab! You have been given a huge responsibility by the state and nation,” Justice Baqar emphasised.

Justice Amin, on the other hand, remarked that the investigation methods used by the police are outdated. “Even in this case, the investigation began way too late. Had there been a single responsible SHO, we would have found the woman.”

The judges, consequently, instructed the IG to oversee all the cases of kidnappings himself and granted him another month to find Sobia Batool.

 
Punjab Supreme Court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh govt considers closing schools as Omicron spreads
Sindh govt considers closing schools as Omicron spreads
Leaked audio: Maryam frustrated, Rashid annoyed by 'barking dogs'
Leaked audio: Maryam frustrated, Rashid annoyed by ‘barking dogs’
Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in 17 cases so far
Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in 17 cases so far
Heavy showers in Karachi, rains wreak havoc in Balochistan
Heavy showers in Karachi, rains wreak havoc in Balochistan
Top court sticks to decision to demolish Madina Masjid
Top court sticks to decision to demolish Madina Masjid
More rain expected in Karachi today
More rain expected in Karachi today
Funding case: shocking revelations after ECP rules against PTI
Funding case: shocking revelations after ECP rules against PTI
Uzair Baloch acquitted in Rangers murders, 18th of 67 case
Uzair Baloch acquitted in Rangers murders, 18th of 67 case
PM says new master plans will ring-fence cities, check expansion
PM says new master plans will ring-fence cities, check expansion
Two men arrested for filming, blackmailing couples at Karachi university
Two men arrested for filming, blackmailing couples at Karachi university
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.