No more school bags to crush tiny shoulders: federal govt

The Federal Ministry of Education has taken a major decision by saying that its institutions will have a ‘no school bag’ rule in Islamabad.

In the new academic year, this system will be introduced across educational institutions in its jurisdiction in Islamabad.

Children up to primary classes will not bring school bags, officials said.

This was announced by Federal Directorate of Education Director-General Ikram Ali Malik. A set of books will be kept at home and a second set will be kept at the school.

Research has been done proving that musculoskeletal disorders is an increasing concern among schoolchildren. Heavy bags affect their muscles and tendons, leading to secondary damage to nerves and joints in the neck, upper back, shoulders, arms, and hands. In one study, around 90% of students were found with school bags that weighed more than 15% of their body weight. These students reported shoulder pain. They lean forward to accommodate the weight of the bag, which is also bad for their posture.