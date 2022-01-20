Thursday, January 20, 2022  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

No more school bags to crush tiny shoulders: federal govt

Rule to apply from fresh academic year

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

The Federal Ministry of Education has taken a major decision by saying that its institutions will have a ‘no school bag’ rule in Islamabad.

In the new academic year, this system will be introduced across educational institutions in its jurisdiction in Islamabad.

Children up to primary classes will not bring school bags, officials said.

This was announced by Federal Directorate of Education Director-General Ikram Ali Malik. A set of books will be kept at home and a second set will be kept at the school.

Research has been done proving that musculoskeletal disorders is an increasing concern among schoolchildren. Heavy bags affect their muscles and tendons, leading to secondary damage to nerves and joints in the neck, upper back, shoulders, arms, and hands. In one study, around 90% of students were found with school bags that weighed more than 15% of their body weight. These students reported shoulder pain. They lean forward to accommodate the weight of the bag, which is also bad for their posture.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan revises Covid SOPs for schools, weddings
Pakistan revises Covid SOPs for schools, weddings
Ahmadi women seek leadership's explanation on rapes, ask tough questions
Ahmadi women seek leadership’s explanation on rapes, ask tough questions
Woman acquitted of blasphemy, falsely implicated by sexual harassers
Woman acquitted of blasphemy, falsely implicated by sexual harassers
Lahore boy says no more free Dua, charges on Fiverr
Lahore boy says no more free Dua, charges on Fiverr
Sindh announces new Covid-19 rules for schools, gatherings
Sindh announces new Covid-19 rules for schools, gatherings
Blast in Lahore's Old Anarkali, three killed
Blast in Lahore’s Old Anarkali, three killed
Ali Zafar to face defamation case filed by Meesha Shafi
Ali Zafar to face defamation case filed by Meesha Shafi
Woman sentenced to death for WhatsApp 'blasphemy' in Rawalpindi
Woman sentenced to death for WhatsApp ‘blasphemy’ in Rawalpindi
Usman Mirza harassment: Pressured to pursue case, says victim
Usman Mirza harassment: Pressured to pursue case, says victim
PM looking for new accountability advisor after Akbar’s poor performance
PM looking for new accountability advisor after Akbar’s poor performance
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.