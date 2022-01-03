No Monday blues as PSX gain 290 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started 2022 on a positive note as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained almost 300 points on Monday.

At the start of the trading session, the index was at 44,596 points. By the end of the day, the market gained 290 points to close at 44886 points.

According to reports, the stock price of TRG recovered by 0.53% to Rs118.52. The share price of Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Limited increased by 4.08% to Rs7.66 while the World Telecom Limited saw its share’s value rise by 0.48% to Rs 2.09. The share price of Pakistan Refinery Limited fell by 1.18% to Rs14.25.

According to analyst Raza Jaffri, the bullish trend in the market is due to the tabling of mini-budget in the National Assembly.

“The sales tax exemptions worth Rs343b have been withdrawn to meet the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) prior action target. This has renewed the hope that the next tranche of $1b will be released soon,” said Jaffri.

Jaffri said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor has announced that the interest rate will remain unchanged at 9.75 in the upcoming monetary policy. This has also encouraged the investors, he said.

Moreover, the listed companies in the PSX have given dividends Rs500b worth to their stockholders in 2021.

This is 87% more than the amount disbursed in 2020.

Banks gave Rs139b dividends to their shareholders and oil and gas companies 71b, while fertilizers companies disbursed Rs59b in dividends.