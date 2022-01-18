Tuesday, January 18, 2022  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1443
No lockdowns, just get vaccinated: infection rate hits 10%

5,304 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Art work by SAMAA digital

Pakistan is battling the fifth wave of coronavirus. The infection rate has now reached 9.45%.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 5,034 new cases and registered 10 deaths, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The forum will draft new SOPs to curb the rapid spread of the virus, especially for the education sector, public gatherings, wedding ceremonies, indoor and outdoor dining, and the transport sector.

The NCOC has also decided to start large-scale coronavirus testing at educational institutions across the country.

Earlier, the provincial and federal governments have, on the other hand, refuted claims of a Covid-19 lockdown in the country. NCOC chief Asad Umar said the focus right now should be on vaccination.

Booster shots

People above 18 years can now get their booster dose from any vaccination centre across Pakistan. The shots will be administered free of cost.

A one-dose booster will be administered after a gap of six months from complete vaccination. People will be able to get the vaccine of their choice.

SOPs

  • Vaccinated people are allowed inside markets, malls
  • No buffets at weddings, food to be distributed in meal boxes
  • Meals not allowed on flights or public transport

