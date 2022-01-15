No electricity, water for illegal building in Karachi’s Manghopir: SHC

The Sindh High Court has instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority to cut off water and electricity connections of an illegally built five-storey building in the MPR Colony near Karachi’s Manghopir.

During the proceedings on Saturday, Justice Hassan Azhar came down on SBCA for delaying the demolition of the building. “What’s stopping you?”

The authority’s counsel replied that the building is located on the other side of the Kati Pahari and razing it can lead to security mishap.

“Is Kati Pahari not located in Karachi?” the irked judge demanded and ordered SBCA to immediately take down the building and submit a report within 1.5 months.

The court has also barred K-Electric, SSGC, and the water board from providing the amenities at the site. “Registration [of the building] will not take place until the SBCA issues its completion certificate,” it added.

Last year, a resident, Syed Arif Shah, submitted a petition in court stating that a multi-storey building had been unlawfully constructed adjacent to his house situated in MPR Colony.

There was no provision for raising a building more than ground-plus-two-floors, he said.

Subsequently, SBCA filed a report in court revealing that the owner of the property had raised a ground-plus-five-floor building without an approved building plan.