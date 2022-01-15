Saturday, January 15, 2022  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

No electricity, water for illegal building in Karachi’s Manghopir: SHC

Instructs SBCA to submit report

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Sindh High Court has instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority to cut off water and electricity connections of an illegally built five-storey building in the MPR Colony near Karachi's Manghopir. During the proceedings on Saturday, Justice Hassan Azhar came down on SBCA for delaying the demolition of the building. "What's stopping you?" The authority's counsel replied that the building is located on the other side of the Kati Pahari and razing it can lead to security mishap. "Is Kati Pahari not located in Karachi?" the irked judge demanded and ordered SBCA to immediately take down the building and submit a report within 1.5 months. The court has also barred K-Electric, SSGC, and the water board from providing the amenities at the site. "Registration [of the building] will not take place until the SBCA issues its completion certificate," it added. Last year, a resident, Syed Arif Shah, submitted a petition in court stating that a multi-storey building had been unlawfully constructed adjacent to his house situated in MPR Colony. There was no provision for raising a building more than ground-plus-two-floors, he said. Subsequently, SBCA filed a report in court revealing that the owner of the property had raised a ground-plus-five-floor building without an approved building plan.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh High Court has instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority to cut off water and electricity connections of an illegally built five-storey building in the MPR Colony near Karachi’s Manghopir.

During the proceedings on Saturday, Justice Hassan Azhar came down on SBCA for delaying the demolition of the building. “What’s stopping you?”

The authority’s counsel replied that the building is located on the other side of the Kati Pahari and razing it can lead to security mishap.

“Is Kati Pahari not located in Karachi?” the irked judge demanded and ordered SBCA to immediately take down the building and submit a report within 1.5 months.

The court has also barred K-Electric, SSGC, and the water board from providing the amenities at the site. “Registration [of the building] will not take place until the SBCA issues its completion certificate,” it added.

Last year, a resident, Syed Arif Shah, submitted a petition in court stating that a multi-storey building had been unlawfully constructed adjacent to his house situated in MPR Colony.

There was no provision for raising a building more than ground-plus-two-floors, he said.

Subsequently, SBCA filed a report in court revealing that the owner of the property had raised a ground-plus-five-floor building without an approved building plan.

 
Sindh High Court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi encroachments, MPR Colony, Manghopir, Orangi Town,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another spell of snowfall forecast in Murree, northern areas
Another spell of snowfall forecast in Murree, northern areas
Karachi robbers shoot newly-wed man near Kashmir Road
Karachi robbers shoot newly-wed man near Kashmir Road
Sindh announces new Covid-19 restrictions, schools to remain open
Sindh announces new Covid-19 restrictions, schools to remain open
Shahrukh Jatoi's illegal stay: Karachi jail superintendent suspended
Shahrukh Jatoi’s illegal stay: Karachi jail superintendent suspended
PM Imran signs public version of first-ever National Security Policy
PM Imran signs public version of first-ever National Security Policy
Two Islamabad-bound Green Line bogies, carrying 91 passengers, derail
Two Islamabad-bound Green Line bogies, carrying 91 passengers, derail
Fifth coronavirus wave, petrol price hike, new travel advisory
Fifth coronavirus wave, petrol price hike, new travel advisory
Pakistan to send doctors, IT professionals to Afghanistan
Pakistan to send doctors, IT professionals to Afghanistan
Why were cameras turned off during Justice Asif Saeed's speech?
Why were cameras turned off during Justice Asif Saeed’s speech?
SC to FIA: Produce evidence, FIR in Karachi Dharamshala encroachment
SC to FIA: Produce evidence, FIR in Karachi Dharamshala encroachment
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.