New Year’s Eve: 11-year-old child killed in celebratory firing

An 11-year-old boy was killed and 17 injured in firing on New Year’s Eve in Karachi, according to the police.

Karachi reverberated with celebratory gunfire late Friday night and early Saturday morning despite a restriction on aerial firing. Authorities had warned violators will be booked under murder charges.

During the firing, the 11-year-old boy, a resident of Ajmer Nagri, was shot. He passed away during treatment at the hospital. Another 9-year-old girl was wounded near Ghaad Mandi. Other injuries from aerial firing were reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Ranchore Lane, Guru Mandir, Kala Pull, Saddar, Baldia, Liaquatabad, Korangi, Landhi, and Malir.

President of Electronic Market Association Muhammad Rizwan’s car came under attack as well. Fortunately, he and his family remained safe.

The new year’s first FIR was registered at the Al Falah police station against Fahad Raheem for illegal possession of arms.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, 36 people were arrested for celebratory fire. The police have registered an FIR against them and seized weapons and fire crackers from their possession.