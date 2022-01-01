Saturday, January 1, 2022  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1443
New Year 2022, petrol prices, 5th Covid wave in Pakistan

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jan 1, 2022
Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Saturday, January 1, 2022:

People across Pakistan welcomed the new year with fireworks that lit up the country. In Karachi, nine people, including a 9-year-old girl, were injured due to the aerial firing.

  • Goodbye 2021: New Year celebrations light up Pakistan
Fireworks at Park View. Photos: SAMAA TV

The PTI government dropped another petrol bomb, of the many this year, Friday night. The price of petrol has been increased by Rs4 per litre after which it now costs Rs144.82.

The Sindh government has imposed a smart lockdown in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal after a family in Block 7 tested positive for the new Omicron variant of Covid. In Islamabad, 34 new cases were reported. Experts have said that Pakistan has entered the 5th wave of covid infections. The cases are likely to increase by mid-January and February.

The National Assembly session on Friday was prorogued for an indefinite period of time just after 12 minutes into it. The assembly had to pass the controversial Finance Supplementary Bill 2021 (mini-budget 2021).

PML-N’s Punjab MPA Bilal Yasin was wounded in a gun attack Friday night. Unidentified masked men opened fire on the PML-N lawmaker in his constituency PP-150. He was attending a meeting for the local body’s elections, his son said.

The Pakistan Television Network will telecast the much-awaited ISPR documentary Karakoram Highway: Where Men and Mountains Meet today.

A look at 2021

Biggest highlights of 2021
Art: SAMAA Digital/Abdullah Siddiqui

It’s that time of the year when you are making (and promising yourself to keep) New Year’s resolution with half the plans you made at the start of the year still rotting away in some recess of your mind. But wouldn’t it be unfair if we walked into 2022 without taking a look back at the year that had so much in store for us?

Here’s your ticket to this bumpy yet fun ride.

 
