New traffic plan for Murree as more snowfall expected

The Traffic Police of Rawalpindi has issued a new traffic plan to manage the inflows of tourists as more snowfall is expected in Murree, a popular destination.

Last week, 22 tourists froze to death after they were stuck in a snowstorm in Murree. The government has, subsequently, banned the entry of tourists into the hill station and adjoining areas because extreme weather conditions up north have brought life to a standstill.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department another spell of rain and snowfall is expected in the northern areas i.e. January 18 to 20 therefore the Rawalpindi traffic police has issued a new traffic plan for Murree.

According to the plan, over 268 District Police personnel will be on special duty, including three DSPs, 20 inspectors, 125 traffic wardens, 100 traffic assistants and 20 district police tourist guides.

Pickets have been set up at all toll plazas and entrances of Murree.

It said tourists must avoid wrong parking, double lines and taking selfies in the middle of the road.

Only 8,000 vehicles would be allowed into the hill station which has a parking capacity of about 3,500 vehicles.

Moreover, Rawalpindi Police Radio Station 88.6 and Traffic Police and all the official Facebook pages will provide up to date information about the severity of the weather and traffic heading to Murree.

