Tuesday, January 18, 2022  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

New traffic plan for Murree as more snowfall expected

No selfies and wrong parkings will be allowed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago

Photo: Online

The Traffic Police of Rawalpindi has issued a new traffic plan to manage the inflows of tourists as more snowfall is expected in Murree, a popular destination.

Last week, 22 tourists froze to death after they were stuck in a snowstorm in Murree. The government has, subsequently, banned the entry of tourists into the hill station and adjoining areas because extreme weather conditions up north have brought life to a standstill.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department another spell of rain and snowfall is expected in the northern areas i.e. January 18 to 20 therefore the Rawalpindi traffic police has issued a new traffic plan for Murree.

According to the plan, over 268 District Police personnel will be on special duty, including three DSPs, 20 inspectors, 125 traffic wardens, 100 traffic assistants and 20 district police tourist guides.

Pickets have been set up at all toll plazas and entrances of Murree.

It said tourists must avoid wrong parking, double lines and taking selfies in the middle of the road.

Only 8,000 vehicles would be allowed into the hill station which has a parking capacity of about 3,500 vehicles.

Moreover, Rawalpindi Police Radio Station 88.6 and Traffic Police and all the official Facebook pages will provide up to date information about the severity of the weather and traffic heading to Murree.

FaceBook WhatsApp
murree snowfall Traffic plan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Murree, Traffic plan, snowfall
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ahmadi leader faces sexual assault charges, this time in US
Ahmadi leader faces sexual assault charges, this time in US
School closure meeting, Omicron update, rain in Pakistan
School closure meeting, Omicron update, rain in Pakistan
What was a woman doing in PIA cockpit, asks PTI...
What was a woman doing in PIA cockpit, asks PTI MNA
Video: Zahir Jaffer carried to court by police officers
Video: Zahir Jaffer carried to court by police officers
'Army will ask to roll back COAS extension law’
‘Army will ask to roll back COAS extension law’
NCOC: Pakistan to begin large-scale Covid-19 testing in schools
NCOC: Pakistan to begin large-scale Covid-19 testing in schools
Two dead in Karachi hospital fire
Two dead in Karachi hospital fire
Crack down on goons charging illegal parking fees: SHC
Crack down on goons charging illegal parking fees: SHC
No lockdowns, just get vaccinated: infection rate hits 10%
No lockdowns, just get vaccinated: infection rate hits 10%
Policemen suspended for manhandling women in Quetta
Policemen suspended for manhandling women in Quetta
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.