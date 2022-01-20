Thursday, January 20, 2022  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1443
New Covid restrictions, Murree inquiry, weather update

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jan 20, 2022
These are the stories, updates and developments we are following Thursday, January 20, 2022.

The National Command and Operation Centre has announced new SOPs in a bid to curb the rising coronavirus cases. The positivity rate climbed above an alarming 11%.

A complete ban has been imposed on indoor gatherings and weddings in cities with a positivity rate above 10%.

In schools, 50% attendance for students under the age of 12 years, 100% for fully vaccinated students above 12 years.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 6,808 new cases and registered 5 deaths, according to the NCOC.

The Punjab government has suspended Rawalpindi deputy commissioner along with 15 other officers for negligence on the duty that led to the Murree tragedy. The action has been taken on the report submitted by a five-member inquiry committee.

Murree tragedy report
Photo: SAMAA TV/ File

On January 8, 22 people died in their cars after being stuck during a snowstorm in Murree.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has conveyed his annoyance to his Advisor on Accountability Shahzad Akbar over the “slow pace of trials” in mega corruption cases.

According to SAMAA TV’s Abbas Shabbir, PM Khan expressed his dissatisfaction with Akbar’s performance at a meeting at the prime minister’s office.

However, talking on SAMAA TV’s program Nadeem Malik LIVE, Akbar denied the news and said that his job is not to pursue cases.

Thick and dense fog reduced the visibility severely disrupted road and air traffic in Punjab.

Motorways M1 from Islamabad to Peshawar, M2 from Lahore to Rawalpindi Bhattian, M3 from Faizpur Lahore to Dakhana, M5 from Sukkur to Multan and M11 from Lahore to Sialkot were closed Thursday morning for traffic.

On the other hand, snow continued to fall in the Galiyat region for the seventh consecutive day.

