New Covid-19 SOPs announced for mosques

Focus on vaccination, praying at home

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2022
Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Friday prayers at Lahore's Badshahi mosque/Photo: Online

The National Command and Operation Centre has revised precautionary measures for mosques and other places of worship across Pakistan. This time, the stress is on vaccination.

Here are the new SOPs:

  • Compulsory to wear masks at all times.
  • No carpets allowed inside mosques.
  • Marked social distancing of six feet.
  • Elderly, people with flu-like symptoms, and children to offer prayers at home.
  • Hand sanitisation inside mosques.
  • Minimal attendance. It is encouraged people pray at home.
  • Perform wudhu at home.
  • Doors and windows of mosques to stay open for ventilation.
  • It is better if prayers are held in open.
  • Brief sermons for Friday prayers.

The development comes after Pakistan reported over 7,600 cases — the highest since the pandemic first broke out — on Friday. The surge has been spurred by Omicron.

More than 1,000 patients across the country have been moved to critical care, while 12 succumbed to the deadly virus. The national positivity rate has climbed to 11%.

Schools policy

On Friday, NCOC decided to launch a massive testing drive and close down educational institutes with a high Covid-19 positivity rate.

The meeting decided against issuing a blanket order to close all the educational institutes. Instead, a smart approach would be used.

Senate Secretariat will operate with 50% staff in offices.

The meeting was told that Covid-19 was spreading at an alarming rate and that every other case in Karachi was turning positive, while the positivity rate in Lahore had increased to 18%.

 
COVID-19 mosques NCOC
