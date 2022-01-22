New Covid-19 SOPs announced for mosques

Focus on vaccination, praying at home
The National Command and Operation Centre has revised precautionary measures for mosques and other places of worship across Pakistan. This time, the stress is on vaccination.
Here are the new SOPs:
The development comes after Pakistan reported over 7,600 cases — the highest since the pandemic first broke out — on Friday. The surge has been spurred by Omicron.
Statistics 22 Jan 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 22, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 58,902
Positive Cases: 6540
Positivity %: 11.10%
Deaths :12
Patients on Critical Care: 1,055
More than 1,000 patients across the country have been moved to critical care, while 12 succumbed to the deadly virus. The national positivity rate has climbed to 11%.
On Friday, NCOC decided to launch a massive testing drive and close down educational institutes with a high Covid-19 positivity rate.
The meeting decided against issuing a blanket order to close all the educational institutes. Instead, a smart approach would be used.
Senate Secretariat will operate with 50% staff in offices.
The meeting was told that Covid-19 was spreading at an alarming rate and that every other case in Karachi was turning positive, while the positivity rate in Lahore had increased to 18%.