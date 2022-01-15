Saturday, January 15, 2022  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Sindh announces new Covid-19 restrictions, schools to remain open

CM Shah says masks compulsory at all public spaces

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Photo: File

Listen to the story
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced new coronavirus restrictions for Sindh. Schools will remain open and classes will be held as per schedule. The health department, on January 15, revealed that the positivity rate reached an alarming 35.5% in Karachi. On Saturday, the provincial government and health authorities met and chalked out the following restrictions to control the surge in cases. Schools to remain open Authorities to regularly survey all public and private hospitals Wearing masks compulsory at all public places i.e. markets, malls, wedding halls Government officers not wearing masks to be fined Food at weddings to be distributed in boxes Only vaccinated people allowed in markets, malls Authorities to check vaccination cards The government has decided to increase the pace of vaccination in all cities of Sindh. CM Shah said that cases rose because of carelessness. "It is important to strictly follow SOPs to curb the virus." Earlier, the health department revealed that so far 430 Omicron cases have been reported in Karachi alone. They were confirmed through genome sequencing. In the last 24 hours, Sindh recorded over 3,000 cases of which nearly 2,500 were from Karachi. Separately speaking to journalists, the chief minister had warned that infections in Sindh were increasing rapidly but hospitalisation rate was low. He added that a decision on closing schools and lockdown will be taken in coordination with the NCOC. Pakistan breaks four-month record On Saturday, Pakistan reported over 4,000 cases for the first time since August 2020 taking the positivity rate to 8.3%. Statistics 15 Jan 22: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,522Positive Cases: 4286Positivity %: 8.16%Deaths :4Patients on Critical Care: 709— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 15, 2022 After Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar have reported the highest number of cases. Health experts have said most of these cases are of the Omicron variant. The story will be updated as details come in.
