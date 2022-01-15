New Covid-19 restrictions in Sindh? CM Murad calls emergency meeting

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has called an emergency coronavirus taskforce meeting on Saturday to discuss rising coronavirus cases in the province.

The health department, on January 15, revealed that the positivity rate reached an alarming 35.5% in Karachi. According to SAMAA TV, the provincial government and health authorities will meet to chalk out new restrictions to control the surge in cases.

At a press conference on Friday, Shah said that so far 430 Omicron cases have been reported in Karachi alone. They were confirmed through genome sequencing.

In the last 24 hours, Sindh recorded over 3,000 cases of which nearly 2,500 were from Karachi.

Separately speaking to journalists, the chief minister had warned that infections in Sindh were increasing rapidly but hospitalisation rate was low. He added that a decision on closing schools and lockdown will be taken in coordination with the NCOC.

Pakistan breaks four-month record

On Saturday, Pakistan reported over 4,000 cases for the first time since August 2020 taking the positivity rate to 8.3%.

After Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar have reported the highest number of cases. Health experts have said most of these cases are of the Omicron variant.

