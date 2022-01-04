Tuesday, January 4, 2022  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1443
NEPRA raises electricity tariff for Karachi consumers

Charges will be added in January's bills

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

Photo: File/AFP

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased electricity tariff for consumers in Karachi for one month. 

According to a notification issued by NEPRA, the tariff has been raised by Rs1.07. The additional charges will be added to consumers’ bill for January 

The tariff has been raised on account of fuel price adjustment for the month of October 2021 and it will be applicable on all consumers. 

The fuel price adjustment is the mechanism that allows power companies to increase or decrease electricity tariff to recover any cost difference caused due to rise or fall of global oil prices. 

In December 31, the NEPRA increased Karachi’s electricity tariff by Rs3.75 per unit for the month of December. 

The prices were increased on account of fuel price adjustment for the month of September and the charges were adjusted in the bill for the month of December.

