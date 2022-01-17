NCOC: Pakistan to begin large-scale Covid-19 testing in schools

The National Command and Operation Centre or NCOC has decided to commence large-scale coronavirus testing at educational institutions across the country.

At a meeting of health and education ministers Monday, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the decision on closing schools will be taken after reviewing the case trend and positivity rate among students.

The development comes after coronavirus cases jumped.

After the brief meeting on January 17, NCOC has decided to call another meeting Tuesday.

The forum will draft new SOPs to curb the rapid spread of the virus, especially for the education sector, public gatherings, marriage ceremonies, indoor and outdoor dining, and the transport sector.

Punjab against closing schools

Earlier, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas stressed vaccination for students. He suggested regular classes with 100% attendance for vaccinated students above the age of 12 years. For students of or under 11, alternate classes should be held.

Raas assured that the final decision will be announced within 24 hours.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has, on the other hand, clarified that a decision on lockdown and schools in the province will be taken in coordination with the NCOC.

Cases in Pakistan

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported more than 4,000 cases for the third consecutive day Monday. The positivity rate shot to 8.71%.

Karachi has become the most affected city during the fifth wave of the coronavirus. Experts have warned that if timely measures are not taken, cases will cross 6,000-mark. The Sindh government has, subsequently, made masks compulsory for all public spaces.

Here are other new SOPs issued:

-Vaccinated people allowed inside markets, malls

-No buffet system at weddings, food to be distributed in meal boxes

-Meals not allowed on flights or public transport