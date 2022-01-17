Monday, January 17, 2022  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NCOC: Pakistan to begin large-scale Covid-19 testing in schools

Decision on closure to be taken after reviewing cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The National Command and Operation Centre or NCOC has decided to commence large-scale coronavirus testing at educational institutions across the country. At a meeting of health and education ministers Monday, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the decision on closing schools will be taken after reviewing the case trend and positivity rate among students. The development comes after coronavirus cases jumped.  After the brief meeting on January 17, NCOC has decided to call another meeting Tuesday. The forum will draft new SOPs to curb the rapid spread of the virus, especially for the education sector, public gatherings, marriage ceremonies, indoor and outdoor dining, and the transport sector. Punjab against closing schools Earlier, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas stressed vaccination for students. He suggested regular classes with 100% attendance for vaccinated students above the age of 12 years. For students of or under 11, alternate classes should be held. Raas assured that the final decision will be announced within 24 hours. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has, on the other hand, clarified that a decision on lockdown and schools in the province will be taken in coordination with the NCOC. Cases in Pakistan Meanwhile, Pakistan reported more than 4,000 cases for the third consecutive day Monday. The positivity rate shot to 8.71%. Karachi has become the most affected city during the fifth wave of the coronavirus. Experts have warned that if timely measures are not taken, cases will cross 6,000-mark. The Sindh government has, subsequently, made masks compulsory for all public spaces. Here are other new SOPs issued: -Vaccinated people allowed inside markets, malls -No buffet system at weddings, food to be distributed in meal boxes -Meals not allowed on flights or public transport
FaceBook WhatsApp

The National Command and Operation Centre or NCOC has decided to commence large-scale coronavirus testing at educational institutions across the country.

At a meeting of health and education ministers Monday, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the decision on closing schools will be taken after reviewing the case trend and positivity rate among students.

The development comes after coronavirus cases jumped. 

After the brief meeting on January 17, NCOC has decided to call another meeting Tuesday.

The forum will draft new SOPs to curb the rapid spread of the virus, especially for the education sector, public gatherings, marriage ceremonies, indoor and outdoor dining, and the transport sector.

Punjab against closing schools

Earlier, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas stressed vaccination for students. He suggested regular classes with 100% attendance for vaccinated students above the age of 12 years. For students of or under 11, alternate classes should be held.

Raas assured that the final decision will be announced within 24 hours.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has, on the other hand, clarified that a decision on lockdown and schools in the province will be taken in coordination with the NCOC.

Cases in Pakistan

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported more than 4,000 cases for the third consecutive day Monday. The positivity rate shot to 8.71%.

Karachi has become the most affected city during the fifth wave of the coronavirus. Experts have warned that if timely measures are not taken, cases will cross 6,000-mark. The Sindh government has, subsequently, made masks compulsory for all public spaces.

Here are other new SOPs issued:

-Vaccinated people allowed inside markets, malls
-No buffet system at weddings, food to be distributed in meal boxes
-Meals not allowed on flights or public transport

 
Coronavirus NCOC schools
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
schools, NCOC, Pakistan schools update, NCOC decision on Pakistan schools, school closure in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan mulls new precautionary measures as covid cases surge
Pakistan mulls new precautionary measures as covid cases surge
Shahid Khaqan admits to visa problems for Nawaz Sharif
Shahid Khaqan admits to visa problems for Nawaz Sharif
Aerial firing at Lahore wedding kills two guests
Aerial firing at Lahore wedding kills two guests
Fact check: The video that had Taliban scratching their heads
Fact check: The video that had Taliban scratching their heads
US media: Texas hostage-taker identified as British national Faisal Akram
US media: Texas hostage-taker identified as British national Faisal Akram
Sharae Faisal faces partial closure amid JI rally
Sharae Faisal faces partial closure amid JI rally
Watch: Eight days after disaster, Murree reopens for tourists
Watch: Eight days after disaster, Murree reopens for tourists
What was a woman doing in PIA cockpit, asks PTI...
What was a woman doing in PIA cockpit, asks PTI MNA
Video: Zahir Jaffer carried to court by police officers
Video: Zahir Jaffer carried to court by police officers
NCOC: Pakistan to begin large-scale Covid-19 testing in schools
NCOC: Pakistan to begin large-scale Covid-19 testing in schools
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.