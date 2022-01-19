NCOC clarifies school news, prepare to pay more for petrol Pakistan

These are the stories, updates and developments we are following Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Pakistan has reported 5,472 new cases, in the last 24 hours, the highest since October 2021. The positivity rate has now reached 9.48 percent.

Statistics 19 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,669

Positive Cases: 5472

Positivity %: 9.48%

Deaths :8

Patients on Critical Care: 908 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 19, 2022

The National Command and Operation Centre has clarified misinformation about school closures. In a tweet, the forum said, “Fake news regarding the closure of primary schools is circulating via a fake Twitter account. Action against this account has been initiated through FIA cyber crime wing.”

A fake news regarding closure of primary schools is circulating via fake twitter account. Action against this account has been initiated through FIA cyber crime wing. pic.twitter.com/qp7tL2PZe8 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 18, 2022

People of Pakistan should be prepared for a “petrol bomb” as global prices have reached their highest level in seven years.

On Tuesday, the price of WTI Crude and Brent Crude was $84.90 and $87.20, respectively. This is the highest price since October 2014. Read the details here.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain is set to undergo bowling action test in Lahore today, after it was reported by the umpires in the Big Bash League.

The right-armer played five games for Sydney Thunder before returning back home for the Pakistan Super League, where he will represent Quetta Gladiators.

It must be noted that Hasnain was accused of chucking during Big Bash League (BBL) match against Sydney Sixers on January 15. Read the full story here.

Photo: BBL

Maryam Nawaz has said that the plan to get rid of the PTI government would be disclosed soon, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has offered reconciliation with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) provided they agree to PPP’s strategy against the government.

Talking to reporters outside Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, She said that the incompetent PTI government is in its final days, and the plan to rid of it would be disclosed soon.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that if the PDM agrees to PPP’s strategy against the government, they can reconcile and work together. The PDM will have to stop insisting on resignations and support the no-confidence motion against this government, he said. More to read here.



