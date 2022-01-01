‘My son’s eyes froze’: 12-year-old Ali never saw 2022 sunrise

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The world welcomed the new year with fireworks, but some in Pakistan chose to fire into the air to celebrate the start of 2022. The celebratory gunfire killed a young boy and wounded 17 others in Karachi.

Ali Raza was twelve-year-old and the only son of his parents.

"Mama, why do people celebrate New Year. It gives joy to some and pain to others," Ali Raza said speaking to his mother shortly before his death.

The mother now ponders aloud over the irony of the question.

Raza stepped out of his home at midnight to see other children throw firecrackers in a low-income neighbourhood of North Karachi's Sector 5-B.

His father and younger sister were also in the street.

"He was looking at other children. Sudenly, I heard a firecracker explode and he fell," says Raza's father Shahid.

But it was not a firecracker.

The father thought that Ali Raza was playing dead only to amuse his father and sister. But when he did not get up, Shahid picked him up. He felt his hand soaked with the blood.

Ali Raza was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The doctors performed a CT-Scan and told Shahid that the bullet, which came from the top, had hit Raza in the head on the upper part. It was still lodged into his head.

"My son's eyes froze," Shahid tells SAMAA TV's Shahnawaz Ali.

The bullet not only froze Ali Raz's eyes but has also stopped the life of his parents, the TV said.

Shahid and his wife were planning to celebrate Raza's birthday next month.

"He wanted to join the police service, especially the Special Branch. His teachers used to say that he was one of the most talented boys in the class," says the mother.

She cries inconsolably.

Shahid wants to say something to people who use firearms to celebrate.

"You go to bed after celebrating New Year. For a moment think about those who mourn the loss of their loved ones [because of your celebratory gunfire]. How would they live?"

Relatives and neighbours helplessly try to console the parents of the 12-year-old boy who would have soon grown into a man to support his father.

But, he was not even allowed to see the first sunrise of 2022.