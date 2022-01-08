Murree snow: 19 tourists stranded in cars freeze to death

Your browser does not support the video tag.

At least 16 to 19 people died of cold after they were stranded in their cars during the snowstorm in Murree Friday night, according to Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The hill station was crowded after tourists headed there to witness snowfall. Last night, the government imposed a ban on the entry of tourists in Murree and Galiyat region. They won’t be allowed to go beyond Satra Meel Toll Plaza, Rasheed said, except in the case of extreme emergency.

The minister revealed that, so far, 23,000 cars have been brought back, while an operation is underway to rescue 1,000 cars trapped in the snow. Heavy machinery has been called in to clear the roads as well.

According to reports, this week, nearly 100,000 vehicles entered Murree.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people spent Friday night on the roads. Residents have been out on the streets distributing warms clothes, blankets, and food to stranded tourists.

The government has decided to seek “undeclared” help from civil-armed forces to evacuate the tourists from the area as well. Rasheed said that this is the first time in 15 to 20 years that such an influx of tourists was seen in Murree.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the situation is not only dire in Murree but also in several other neighbouring areas.

He urged people to "use common sense" and stay at home. "Buy snow sprays instead of going out."

Murree declared calamity hit

On Saturday, the Punjab government declared the hill station calamity hit. All rescue services have been instructed to increase the pace of operations and deploy all their forces in the region.

Authorities have requested people to cooperate with the government until and unless the situation clears. Tourists in hotels have been told to extend their stays to prevent further traffic.

Fear of hypothermia and frostbites

On Saturday, SAMAA TV's Sadaqat Ali reported 16 people, a family and a group of friends, were found dead in four cars near the Kaldana Road in Murree. They froze to death.

Javed Akram, a health expert, said that it's likely they were suffering from hypothermia. This happens when the temperature of the body drops below 28 degrees. Due to immense cold, the vessels of the body contract disrupting the flow of blood.

Here are some ways you can protect yourself from hypothermia:

Wear warm clothes - a lot of layers.

Use heater if inside cars but when temperatures drop below the freezing point that doesn't work. Instead, get out of cars and seek comfort in a warm place. Use fire.

Be well-prepared if you're on the roads. Fill up your fuel tanks.

For locals, these people are usually well-prepared. Its best residents keep themselves active. When you stay in one place, chances of frostbites increase.

Emergency centres very important. Distribute hot water bottles to people trapped. If you feel someone is losing consciousness due to hypothermia, keep a hot water bottle under their arms or on the groin.

Don't travel after sunset.

Keep separate blankets.

Don't take young children or elders to such areas. It can result in paralysis, heart attack, and high blood pressure. People who have sugar or asthma should avoid going to such places.

Another spell tonight

Snowfall in Murree began on Tuesday and continued till Friday in intervals. This attracted the tourists.

Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan, in a statement, said that after the snowfall started, more than 155,000 vehicles entered Murree of which 135,000 have so far left.

Please don't travel to Murree!

He added that during this time massive traffic jams were seen on two main roads – old Rawalpindi-Murree Road and Murree Expressway.

The Met office has, on the other hand, said that the hill station will receive another spell of snow with blizzards and thunderstorms tonight. To prevent further destruction, a control room has been formed inside the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner's office.