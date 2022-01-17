Murree should be de-developed, not buried under concrete: expert

When we think of Murree our inner romantic conjures a scenic hill station with spirit-restoring greenery and bracing fresh air. It is a short drive from Islamabad and seems the perfect place to get some peace and calm. But in reality, Murree is everything but this.

The truth is that Murree has been a nightmare to visit for a long time. Its infrastructure has not kept pace with the footfall. The two-lane roads have been widened to four and hotels have mushroomed but there simply has not been enough space to accommodate the numbers of people it has attracted. Murree’s expansion became Murree’s undoing.

On January 8, it was as if these problems came to a head: 22 people died after being stuck in their cars during a snowstorm while heading to Murree. According to Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, all deaths happened in four cars on the road between Kuldana and Bariyan.

An initial investigation by rescue services indicated that the tourists died because their vehicles were stuck in a traffic jam that was caused by a lack of parking space. Snow-movers and machinery was not available for the roads which have not been repaired in two years.

“Some accidents can’t be averted,” says Dr Hassan Abbas, who is an expert on hydrogeology and water resources. “But this tragedy was totally preventable. You cannot blame an individual or authority. There is a chain of events that leads to such tragedies. It was a disaster waiting to happen.”





Dr Abbas was asked by the Punjab government in 2014 to conduct hydrogeological studies in Murree as part of their plan to “scientifically develop” it. The work was triggered by the Shehbaz Sharif-led Punjab government as he had a keen interest in Murree’s development.

The team, which Dr Abbas was part of, was given the mandate to answer a question: How to further develop Murree? When Dr Abbas learnt of the project, he advised that Murree did not need further development. Instead, it should be “de-developed”.



Small examples had already sounded alarm bells. “A parking plaza was being built near Murree and Patriata which collapsed,” he went on to say. “Investigations revealed that no soil testing or geology studies were done [before the construction].”





“My suggestion was that to develop Murree further, all unnecessary structures should be razed.”

At that time, a four-lane Islamabad-Murree Expressway was being constructed but Dr Hassan was of the opinion it was two lanes too many.





His plan was simple: A two-lane road with a traffic management plan would be enough. The other two lanes should be used for parking with no car allowed in Murree. Then, chairlifts should take people up to the hill station. There should be hiking trails with proper facilities and camping pods instead of hotels.

“People come to Murree for the mountains, greenery and fresh air. If you are cutting those mountains and trees to build concrete structures, why would they come there?”





Dr Abbas, who lived, studied and worked in Australia, gives the example of the town of Jindabyne, which is a hill station in the state of New South Wales. It receives snowfall and is a popular tourist destination.

In the winter, tourists coming to Jindabyne park their cars far away and then take a ski train to Perisher and Blue Cow, the two skiing resorts. The train runs all day and night every day of the week. For Dr Abbas, this is the model on which Murree should be developed.





But his ideas didn’t sit well with bureaucrats high on concrete. They were adamant about developing Murree by building more plazas. He then left the project.

Almost eight years since he left the project, Dr Abbas is still irritated with all the grandiose “Murree development plans” floating around. For him, no plan can succeed unless the locals are educated and taught about hospitality and tourism management.

“Murree’s economy runs on tourism and the global practice is that at popular tourist destinations, people get hospitality training. Is there a single institute teaching courses on hospitality in Murree?”

Hospitality and tourism management is a science. All over the world, there are master’s degrees offered in these subjects which train everyone from cooks to concierges.





“For us, only pouring concrete is development. We do not consider education, environment and human resource management as development.”

The solution for Murree

Immediately after the Murree tragedy, the Punjab government announced that Murree would soon become a district with a superintendent (SP) and additional deputy commissioner. Two new police stations and parking plazas would also be built.

7 دن میں ACS ہوم کی سربراہی میں تحقیقاتی کمیٹی اپنی رپورٹ پیش کرے گی اور غفلت/کوتاہی کے مرتکب ذمہ داروں کے خلاف بلاامتیاز کارروائی کی جائے گی



مری کو ضلع بنانے کا اصولی فیصلہ کیا گیا ہے،

اور فوری طور پر SP اور ایڈیشنل ڈپٹی کمشنر کے عہدوں کے افسران کو مری میں تعینات کیا جائے گا — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) January 9, 2022

For Dr Abbas, these solutions are like crossing the river to get water. There are simpler solutions to these problems. “The first step is to conduct a survey to estimate Murree’s capacity. How many hotels rooms are there? How many cars can be parked?”

With this data, Dr Abbas’ idea is to develop a web-based system accessible to the government, businesses and tourists. People coming to Murree should use this system to book hotels and transport.

“If someone is coming to Murree from Lahore, they should use the system to book a permit. The person should enter their car’s model, number of people and their duration of stay. The software would tell them if there is space on their desired date.” This system can solve all of Murree’s problems, from overcapacity to congestion and overcharging.





“What are you going to achieve with more police stations and parking plazas? The solution is to educate people and put competent people in positions of power.”





With the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s plans to develop more tourist spots, Dr Abbas says that desire alone is not enough. There should be competent people to implement those plans. Without them, “any idea is nothing more than junk.”

“They are very keen on developing tourism, but where is the manual for those who need to be trained to manage these new spots. Is there any plan [for that]?”

These problems are not limited to Murree only. All other places will face similar problems once people start going there in large numbers.