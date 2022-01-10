Murree disaster investigation, vote on mini budget, record Covid-19 cases

All major roads in Murree are cleared and tourists have left the hill station. On Saturday, 22 people died in their cars of asphyxiation and hypothermia after being stuck in their cars due to heavy snowfall.

Rescue 1122 confirms that death toll has increased to 21





The Punjab government has formed a four-member inquiry committee to identify lapses that resulted in these deaths. A preliminary report into the disaster has identified serious flaws that led to the loss of lives. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced major reforms to improve Murree condition including making it a district and establishing two new police stations.

The Punjab government has announced that it will provide compensation to the families of the 22 people who died in Murree on Friday night after being stranded in a snowstorm.

The PTI-led government has decided to get the Finance Supplementary Act – 2021 (also known as mini budget) passed in the Parliament as soon as possible. The finance minister Monday will table the bill for voting. Opposition is preparing to thwart the effort and National Assembly’s opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto are meeting Monday to work out a strategy to block the move.

The federal government introduced Finance (Supplementary) Bill to withdraw sales tax exemptions on many items.

This video explains how the mini-budget will affect you and what broader impact it could have for the country

NCOC has said that the coronavirus positivity rate is 3.24, which is the highest since September 2021. In the past 24 hours, 1,572 cases have been reported. This is the highest tally since October 2021. The situation in Karachi is getting worse as city’s positivity ratio jumped to 15.09 percent.

Karachi’s Green Line bus service is now fully operational and the buses will run from 7am to 10pm. 80 buses will be on track and an estimated 135,000 commuters will benefit from it. The service was inaugurated last month and was partially operating since then.





Educational institutes in Islamabad reopened Monday after winter vacations.