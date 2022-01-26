Wednesday, January 26, 2022  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1443
News

MQM-P announces black day, demands action against CM

Siddiqui says Bilawal House is also located in this city

Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced that it would observe a black day on Thursday to protest against police highhandedness meted out to its protesters.

It has also demanded action against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

MQM-Pleaders held a press conference at the Karachi Press Club after police used tear gas shells and baton-charge to disperse a protest outside the Chief Minister House.

MQM Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the chief minister must step down or else “the doors of the city would be shut for him.”

He said our people were tear-gassed and hit with batons. “This injustice would be reckoned.”

He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Siddiqui also criticized the Sindh Inspector General of Police and urged the PM to suspend him from his position.

He urged traders to keep their businesses shut on Thursday.

He said MQM activists on Thursday were beaten but they did not beat up anyone.

The MQM leader warned that if the Chief Minister House is not put under control, then Bilawal House is also located in this city.

He said warned police stations of consequences if MQM’s detained workers were not released.

Earlier, a PTI delegation led by Khurram Sher Zaman arrived at the press club to show solidarity with the MQM-P.

