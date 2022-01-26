Police tear gas MQM marchers outside CM House Karachi

Five arrested. Rally, protest causes traffic woes in the city

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) marchers and police have come face to face in the red zone of Karachi outside the Chief Minister House.

Latest reports say the police have fired teargas shells on the protesters who earlier forced their way through the police barriers and staged a sit-in at the CM House.

At least five activists have been arrested. MQM's MPA Saddaqat Hussain has also been detained. He was put into a police van after being dragged by the arm.

The protest has caused traffic woes in and around Saddar. Several roads have clogged up.

The shelling began after negotiations to persuade the protesters to leave the area failed, SAMAA TV's Ahmer Rehman Khan and Saad Sabri reported.

TV footage showed several protesters, including women and children, running to escape the tear gas. They were seen coughing.

Police also baton charge the protesters.

A woman, carrying a toddler, ran in search of a safer place as the child found it hard to breathe.

Another woman and her male relative were hit by batons as the woman fell unconscious and the man tried to help her.

The tear gas also affected passersby and reporters.

Some of the MQMP activists tried to push the police back using batons, but eventually they had to retreat.

The protesters have been dispersed after the selling and baton charge.

MQM leaders were planning to hold a press conference at the Karachi Press Club. A PTI delegation led by Khurram Sher Zaman arrived at the press club to show solidarity with the MQMP.

Rally and sit in

The MQMP on Wednesday held a rally in Karachi against the Sindh Local Government Act, 2021 passed by the Sindh Assembly in December.

MQM and other opposition parties have condemned the act as a "black law" because it takes power from local government representatives and hands it to the provincial government.

The MQM-P marchers travelled along the Sharae Faisal and arrived at the Hotel Metropole, where they took a turn towards the CM House instead of going to the Fawara Chowk and Karachi Press Club.

The protesters broke through the police barriers and chanted slogans when police officials tried to stop them. A scuffle broke out between the political activists and the police.

Footage aired by SAMAA TV showed protesters pushing around a police car.

They also threw stones on the police and vehicles in the areas.

The MQMP workers were able to arrive outside the CM House, where they staged a sit in.

MQMP's Wasim Akhtar said that they were also protesting against the murder of MQM leader Khalil-ur-Rehman alias Bholo Khanzada in Tando Allahyar.

"You killed our man, now at least let us protest," he said.

"What red zone? The entire country and Karachi belongs to us."

The protesters also brought carpets with them.

A protester said that they would sit outside the CM House to protest peacefully until the demands are met and the controversial act is withdrawn.

Almost all MQMP leaders were at the protest including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aamir Khan, and Federal IT Minister Aminul Haq.

Traffic weos

The authorities deployed a large number of police and Rangers personnel near the CM House.

The rally has disrupted traffic in the red zone and surrounding areas. Several roads have clogged up.

Police have closed roads leading to the PIDC and Karachi Club.

The I. I. Chundrigar Road and Sharae Faisal's track leading into the red zone were facing traffic jam.

Earlier in the day, traffic delays were seen when the marchers moved along the Sharae Faisal.

CM undergoes medical examination

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah underwent a medical examination at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

He arrived at the hospital without protocol after feeling unwell.

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani held a press conference and blasted the MQMP and the Jamaat-e-Islami for protests against the local government law.

The JI has been staging a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly for almost a month.

Transport Minister Owais Shah has said that sit-ins were disrupting life in Karachi.

He said that the government wanted to negotiate but it would not restore the local government law that was enacted by the Musharraf regime.