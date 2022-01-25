Most men suffer from psychogenic impotence

Many people in Pakistan fails to distinguish male infertility, premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction from each other, says Dr Kashif Shazlee a leading radiologist of the country.

He says most men world over suffer from a form of male impotence, or erectile dysfunction, that is psychogenic in nature. In other words, an otherwise perfectly healthy man experiences impotence due to stress or other psychological issues.

Speaking to SAMAA Digital, Dr Shazlee, who recently cured a case of male impotence using radiological intervention, explained how an average Pakistani man fails to sort out issues related to his sexual health.

When a boy grows into an adult man, he undergoes a particular change at the final stage of the night almost every day, says Shazlee adding that the change is hormonal and considered normal if it is happening daily or every other day.

However, if a man does not experience the change, he must seek help from a urologist, instead of using home-made remedies, Dr Shazlee advises.

“The problems is usually diagnosed through CT-Scans or ultrasounds and the patient is referred to us,” he said.

According to Shazlee, there is no data on male impotence in Pakistan, but the world data reveals that it is caused by four major factors, psychogenic problems being the leading cause. The other three are aging, hormonal imbalance, and diabetes.

In the west, penile implants have been used to treat male impotence, he said adding that it is a complicated and expensive method.

The doctor also explained the difference between male infertility, premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction.

He said infertility means a very low sperm count and a man with no inner weakness could be infertile. On the other hand, some men with erectile dysfunction could have a normal sperm count, the doctor said.

“So, the first thing we do is to order a sperm count test to see if the problem is related to sperm production, because sperm is also produced under the influence of hormones,” he said.

Explaining the difference between premature ejaculation and impotence, Dr Shazlee said impotence is failure to perform normally, while premature ejaculation is different. If a man is unable to hold the erection for a longer duration and drains within ten to twenty seconds he is suffering from premature ejaculation.

Dr Shazlee says premature ejaculation is a psychological issue that stems from the lack of sex education in our society. Boys and girls receive no guidance though our religion offers complete guidelines, he said adding that ulema need to play a role.

In the absence of proper guidance, young men try to look up online and usually end up finding misleading literature or reading newspaper advertisements that deliver them to quacks, he said.

Premature ejaculation is a psychological issue that stems from the lack of sex education in our society Dr Shazlee

This journey takes them on the path to using unproven medicines or being swindled by charlatans because the most successful medicine to treat impotence is not registered in Pakistan and is found only on the black market at a very high price, the doctor said.

Since they don’t find a legal way out, people adopt illegal methods and they are sold substandard medicines, tonics, and kushtas in secretive deals.

Responding to a question, Dr Kashif Shazlee said science has not proved so far that excessive sexual activity could lead to male impotence. “Allah has created the human body so strong that if a man performs the act multiple times every day, his virility is restored,” he said.

Then why do men face problems especially when they grow older?

Dr Shazlee says psychological issues were the primary culprits. Depression can morph into a psychogenic cause of erectile dysfunction and hurt performance, he said.

He said men aged forty and above regularly complain that they no longer perform as good as they used to do at a younger age. “It could be caused by hormonal changes but in our country the onset of the problem is so sudden that you can easily pin down the causes. The financial position of the country and the people has deteriorated. Meal hours have changed. Healthy food items are not available on the market. Everything including milk is being adulterated. People don’t have money to buy branded or good quality items,” Dr Shazlee said.

“An environment full of depression has not left urbanized classes, especially people living in Karachi, to be able to lead normal lives. All of this is affecting male health. Men arrive at homes by late evenings, with most of them having commuted long journeys using public transport. They arrive dead-tired in a desperate need of sleep and rest. How could a tired and worn-out men perform well?” the doctor said.

He recommends lifestyle changes that involve regular exercise, eating dinner early and leaving the stomach empty. “An empty stomach can help you perform well,” he said.

Renewed urologist Dr Samiullah Gul told SAMAA Digital that in Pakistan male impotence is treated by urologists who should be seen as the most suitable persons to deal with the issue. All the sexologists first become urologists and then earn the speciality, he said.

If a urologist finds that the patient has a venous leak or problem with his vessels and may require radiological intervention, the urologist would refer him to other health experts, he said.

Most of the issues related to male impotence are treated by urologists, according to Dr Gul.

Male impotence caused by diabetes may be treated by an endocrinologist and severe damage to the penis may require intervention from a sexologist, he said.

Dr Saiful Haq, a well-known endocrinologist, says almost 80% of men suffering from diabetes experience male impotence.

You may also like Pakistani doctors cure male impotence using radiological intervention

Pakistan has a large number of patients with diabetes.

Dr Haq says male impotence is often treated by urologists and endocrinologists, but some patients are sent to radiologists.