More suspects detained in Lahore blast investigation

All the updates summarised here

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

The Counter-Terrorism Department and other security agencies have detained more suspects for questioning in the investigation of Thursday's Lahore blast.

The police and CTD have been conducting raids across Lahore. They are trying to identify suspects via geofencing. CCTV footage from Safe City Cameras in Anarkali has been obtained as well to help identify the suspects.

An explosion shook Lahore's New Anarkali on January 20. Three people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed and 20 injured. On Saturday, 20 people were discharged from the Mayo Hospital, while eight are still under treatment.

The CTD has registered a case on charges of murder, attempted murder, and acts of terrorism.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the attack was likely aimed at disrupting the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League and the upcoming visit by the Australian team.

SAMAA TV's Jahangir Khan gives a detailed round-up of all updates in the Lahore blast probe.

