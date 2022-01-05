More rain expected in Karachi today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Karachi today and tomorrow (Wednesday and Thursday) under the influence of a westerly weather system.

The downpour, which began in several areas of the city on Tuesday evening, intensified later at night. The people of Karachi woke up to heavy showers Wednesday morning too.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town at 36.9mm, Gulshan-e-Shadeed at 32.0mm, Quaidabad at 28mm, Nazimabad at 23mm, North Karachi at 22mm, University Road at 22mm, PAF Faisal Base at 22mm and Jinnah terminal at 20mm.

Immediately after the rain, a power outage was reported in several areas such as Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulberg, Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, Korangi and Saddar.

According to the Met Office, the weather is expected to remain cloudy in most areas of Sindh. it has warned of rain and wind thunderstorms in Dadu, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, and Mohenjo-Daro.

Heavy rain is also likely in upper Punjab such as Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Potohar, and snowfall in Murree and Galiyat.

Flights canceled

The Civil Aviation Authority has canceled ten national and international flight operations from Karachi today due to heavy rainfall.

It has directed officials to address the potential emergency. “Small planes should be parked in a safe place. Birds may come when insects accumulate during possible rains, so keep fumigation equipment ready and bird shooters on the runway,” the authority added.

Balochistan floods

Balochistan’s coastal belt on Tuesday received heavy rains which left several areas inundated in Kech, Gwadar, Turbat, Buleda, Tump, and Bilnagor.

Homes were damaged in Dasht Bilingor, Dalesar, Balkross, and Kashap. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has called a meeting to monitor the situation.

Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) along with the local administration has begun the rescue work. Heavy machinery was clearing roads and delivering relief supplies to the affectees, according to officials.