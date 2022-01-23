Sunday, January 23, 2022  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1443
More cold weather forecast for Karachi

Temperature to stay in single digits

Posted: Jan 23, 2022
Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

People sit around fire to keep themselves warm during chilled weather as temperature dropped in Karachi. PHOTO ONLINE

More cold is likely to hit Karachi because westerly and northwesterly chilly winds have covered the city and are causing the temperature to drop, according to the Met Office.

On Sunday, the city’s temperature was 13 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the atmosphere stood at 28%, the Met Office said.

It said the cold will more intensify in the remaining days of January. The temperature in the upcoming days is expected to drop between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius. Some light showers are predicted in these days as well.

The weather changed after a windstorm hit Karachi Friday afternoon. Gusty winds enveloped the city. According to reports, at least seven people died in incidents of wall collapses.

On the other hand, the Met Office has forecast another two days of rain and snowfall in Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. It will begin Sunday evening.

Tourists have been told to be careful while visiting hill stations and authorities have been warned of road closures

